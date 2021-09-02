UniPin Collaborates with Genshin Impact to Connect with More Gamers in the Southeast Asia Market

Genshin Impact is on UniPin to facilitate top up access for gamers in all region, followed by a series of special events for gamers in four countries

KUALA Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital entertainment enabler - UniPin announces the collaboration with the renowned, award-winning Open-World ARPG title, Genshin Impact, to strengthen its market share in Southeast Asia. The collaboration will provide easier top up access to Genshin Impact's users, starting this September across 4 countries in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.



Since its release, Genshin Impact has become the most downloaded mobile game in 30 countries. It is also the top ranking game performer in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The collaboration will enable Genshin Impact players to top up their game or purchase in-game items through UniPin's website and other affiliated channels.

There will be a series of special events surrounding the content creation for Genshin Impact via UniPin's social media channels. It will include fan art creators and illustrators, skill showcases, and Windblume Festival with rewards worth millions UniPin Credits.

Ashadi Ang as CEO of UniPin announces that the collaboration of Genshin Impact and UniPin made possible due to both parties' vision to give the best gaming experience that is widely accessible and fun for all Southeast Asia gamers and fans.

"UniPin and Genshin Impact uphold the same commitment in developing the gaming scene in Southeast Asia. The increasing popularity of Genshin Impact will be supported by the broad spectrum of UniPin's services in all Southeast Asian countries. Therefore, we are optimistic to provide the best gaming experience," said Ashadi Ang.

Following the collaboration, fans can also enjoy content creation on Genshin Impact such as manga & cosplay competitions with fabulous prizes. Information regarding the collaboration and campaign can be accessed through UniPin's official social media account and website at www.unipin.com.

