UniPin Collaborates with Touch 'n Go, the No.1 eWallet in Malaysia, to Showcase SEACA 2021 Malaysia Qualifier

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPin SEACA, one of the biggest annual eSports tournaments in Southeast Asia, is back in Malaysia. This time, female gamers can participate directly through the Malaysia Ladies Tournament from 1st to 2nd July 2021. Female gamers can also compete alongside the men in the open-for-public Malaysia Open Tournament from 23th to 27th June 2021.



Debora Imanuella, Senior Vice President of UniPin Community

For the SEACA 2021 Malaysia Qualifier, UniPin will collaborate with Touch 'n Go eWallet, Malaysia's most popular digital wallet for Malaysians to pay for their purchases. The Malaysia Qualifier 2021 is open to both amateur and professional teams. To qualify, players need to be a registered Touch 'n Go eWallet user and register their teams at https://seaca.gg/tournament/seaca-2021-malaysia-qualifier/pubg-mobile/join from 27th May to 28th June 2021.

Both tournaments will have a total quota of 192 teams, with a prize pool amounting to RM5,000.00. The top two teams that qualify for the final round will have the opportunity to represent Malaysia at the Main UniPin SEACA 2021 Event in Jakarta, Indonesia. They will also have the chance to win a total prize pool of RM50,000.00.

"UniPin's initiative this year in introducing the Ladies Tournament is to support the growth of ladies's scene in Malaysia. We have consistently advocated professional tournaments for women in Indonesia and we would like to encapsulate the same spirit in Malaysia," said Debora Imanuella, Senior Vice President of UniPin Community.

As the pandemic is still ongoing, UniPin places the utmost importance on its players' health and safety. Therefore, this year's SEACA 2021 Malaysia Qualifier will be held online.

"We believe that an online tournament will attract more people as they can watch and support their country's esports teams competing live. This safe haven gives athletes from all over the country the same opportunity to compete with a peace of mind," said Marcus Sua, Director of UniPin Malaysia.

The UniPin SEACA 2021 Malaysia Qualifier will be streamed live on the UniPin Malaysia Facebook page, where everyone has an opportunity to watch it and learn about the daily event updates. All information and updates regarding UniPin SEACA 2021 can also be found at https://seaca.gg or its instagram account @unipinindonesia.

About UniPin

For more information, please visit http://corp.unipin.com

Related Links :

http://corp.unipin.com