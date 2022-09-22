UniPin, Domino's Pizza, and Genshin Impact Creating a Joint Collaboration to Provide a Special Offer Combo for Gamers in SEA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital entertainment enabler, UniPin, has joined hands with Domino's Pizza Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, along with the critically acclaimed open-world adventure role-playing game Genshin Impact, for the launch of an exclusive collaboration with collectibles, branded merchandise, and unforgettable treats that are up for grabs for all Malaysians, Singapore, and Thailand gaming community. Customers can look forward to get an exciting value deals and branded merchandise with the launch of Domino's Pizza Emergency Food Combo.



UniPin joins hands with Domino's Pizza and Genshin Impact for the launch of an exclusive collaboration

The collaboration will involve selected Domino's stores with Genshin Impact-themed decor and a series of roadshows across the nation, lucky draws and social media activities to immerse fans and customers, giving them a chance to participate in fun activities and contests. Customers and cosplayers alike will be able to take pictures in Domino's outlets with Genshin Impact branded materials, use hashtags #GenshinImpactxDominos and #DominosEmergencyFoodCombo, enter a lucky draw and get a chance to win UniPin Credits.

Meanwhile, roadshows kicked off in Malaysia stores, beginning from Kedah on 16th September, followed by nine other states from 17th September to 23rd October. Whereas for Singapore, a full day roadshow on the 8th October will be held in Domino's Kebun Baru in Singapore. Each roadshow will commence at 12 PM and continue to 6 PM. Hundreds of fans and customers who are very enthusiastic about the campaign are lining up for more than an hour at the participating branches during the first week of the roadshow.

Chief Executive Officer UniPin, Ashadi Ang, said "UniPin is delighted to held this marvelous collaboration with Genshin Impact and Domino's Pizza. In this collaboration, we aim to pull the youth and community together, giving back to them by providing additional value toward each party's loyal customer and bring forward better innovation to improve gaming experience across Southeast Asia. Please expect more from us since we're preparing great combos for you to enjoy."

More details and information related to the partnership can be found through UniPin Malaysia Instagram account @unipin_malaysia, or UniPin website https://www.unipin.com/pizza-adventures

