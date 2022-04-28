The UniPin Ladies Series MYSG is Back in Malaysia Offering Gamers Triple the Prize Pool!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPin, the leading digital entertainment enabler in Southeast Asia who is pioneering the esports platform is elevating the game for women to even greater heights. Aimed at creating a welcoming community which encourages more women to take part in esports tournaments at any level, UniPin offers a competitive arena where physical strength and height have no bearing on the strategy and skill needed to win.



The Ladies Series MYSG 2022 competition by UniPin returns in Malaysia and Singapore after the first one successfully took place in October 2021.

Debora Imanuella, SVP UniPin Community, explains that the UniPin Ladies Series MYSG will pave the way for many women esports teams to show up and compete in the Malaysia's esports arena.

"We are glad to present the opportunity for every female gamer in Malaysia to compete and showcase their skills with confidence. The UniPin Ladies Series is not just another esports tournament, but the perfect stage for female gamers in Malaysia to enter the competitive scene and act as a steppingstone for pro female players to reach a higher level in the Southeast Asia region. This competition will certainly boost the growth of the female gaming community and the Malaysian esports ecosystem as a whole," said Debora.

The registration for the tournament will be open from April 21st until May 10th, 2022 and can be accessed via https://www.seaca.gg/ . The open qualifier stage will take place from May 12th to May 14th. Meanwhile, the regular season is scheduled from May 19th to June 4th, followed by the play-off stage from 10th to 19th of June.

All participating teams will be competing for a total prize pool of RM7,500, more than triple of last year's RM2,000 tournament prizes. Additionally, the best team from the UniPin Ladies Series MYSG in Malaysia and Singapore will become each country's representatives in the UniPin Ladies Series Southeast Asia Invitational.

More details and information can be accessed on www.seaca.gg or Instagram @unipin_malaysia, @unipincommunity, and @unipinladiesseries.

The UniPin Ladies Series MYSG 2022 is supported by Game Connect as the Official Game Store. The tournament is also supported by TikTok, the official streaming partner as well as the eGG Network, mStar and Tech Storm, as supporting media partners.

