UniPin SEACA 2021 is Back in November, Presenting the Best of Southeast Asia's Esports Team Battles

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Southeast Asia's biggest mixed and ladies esports tournaments, UniPin Southeast Asia Cyber Arena (SEACA) is coming back this November. The UniPin SEACA 2021 series of events will start from November 12th to 21st, 2021 with a total prizepool of USD46,000 or MYR191,000.



UniPin SEACA MAJOR 2021 will be the highlight of UniPin SEACA 2021. The PUBG Mobile tournament will be a stage for 32 qualified esports teams from all over SEA to compete. Malaysia will be represented by big names such as FANX MY and RICHIE ANGELS.

Ladies Series SEA Invitational will debut and be a part of UniPin SEACA 2021 for the first time. The Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament qualifier stages were held from August to October, resulting in a total of 10 teams from 6 countries that will compete to win.

UniPin SEACA 2021 has also prepared SEA Talks. The 3-days webinar series will feature international speakers such as Mohd. Fuad Mohd. Noor, Head of Bahasa Vertical Mstar; Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports; Allan Phang CMO of Galaxy Racer; and Harris Hartman, CBO of EVOS Esports. The SEA Talks events can be attended by anyone for free.

"We want to combine the spirit of competition from the tournaments with the spirit of developing the esports ecosystems as a whole. That is why we prepared the ladies tournaments and a space to learn through experts in the SEA Talks webinar," explained Debora Imanuella, Senior Vice President of UniPin Community.

Ashadi Ang, Head of Public Relations and Communications of the Indonesian Esports Executive Board (PB ESI) appreciates the consistency in organizing esports events in international level.

"SEACA's presence as a sustainable and competitive professional tournament is a positive signal for the growth of healthy esports ecosystem. Hopefully, there will be more future Indonesian sports athletes and leaders born from this event." concluded Ashadi.

More updates and details to all UniPin SEACA 2021 series of events through the official website, www.seacaexpo.com. Early registration on the website opens from 10thNovember 2021, to get access to tournaments, webinars, and other entertainment. Follow other tournaments' official Instagram for updates about each tournament at @seaca.gg or @unipinladiesseries.

