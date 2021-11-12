UniPin SEACA 2021 Held Simultaneously with the Final Ladies Series Invitational SEA, Presenting Various Excitements in a Series of Events

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading digital entertainment enabler from Indonesia, UniPin has been developing the esports ecosystem in Southeast Asia for the past decade. One of the prime examples is the largest esports tournament in the region, UniPin Southeast Asia Cyber Arena (SEACA), which sets the stage for esports athletes around SEA to show their talents and hone their competitive skills. The UniPin SEACA 2021 series of events presents a total prizepool of USD46,000 or MYR191,000.



The UniPin SEACA 2021 series of events will start from November 12th to 21st, 2021

With the support of Tencent and the Indonesian Esports Executive Board (PB ESI), UniPin will host this year's SEACA with PUBG Mobile (PUBGM) as the game title. A total of 32 teams from all across SEA will finally compete in the SEACA MAJOR 2021 stage and fight to be the champion. The SEACA MAJOR 2021 main stage will be held on 19-21 November 2021.

To add more excitement, the final round of the Ladies Series Invitational SEA, the Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) largest female-only esports tournament in Southeast Asia, will also take part in the UniPin SEACA 2021 series of events. As the trend on the ladies pro scene trend is growing in recent years, this event will certainly draw plenty of interests from the esports community in the region. Representing Malaysia in this tournament is the Rose Ophelia team.

"One of the obstacles that the female esports players must face today is the lack of confidence. They often doubted their ability to compete with their male counterpart on the same level. This competition is established to support them in growing that confidence and show the world that they too, be able to compete in the highest level. That being said, we also hopefully aim to inspire future female esports athletes through this event," explained Debora Imanuella, Senior Vice President of UniPin Community.

Visit and access all information related to UniPin SEACA 2021 at www.seacaexpo.com. Advanced registration on the website is advised to get early access to all the tournaments and entertainment, starting from November 10th, 2021. The entire series of events for UniPin SEACA 2021, including the SEA Ladies Series Invitational can be watched at the official website. In the meantime, follow the official Instagram account @seaca.gg and @unipinladiesseries for immediate updates anytime.

