Unique Crystals & Stones Launches Online Store for Positive and Healing Energy During the Pandemic

SYDNEY, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian family-owned business, Unique Crystals & Stones announced the launch of their online store to help people benefit from the positive and healing energy of their crystals during these challenging and unprecedented times.

"In times of crisis, we all need the invaluable positive and healing energy of crystals to help us overcome our challenges. We need to bring endurance, serenity, hope, and balance back into our lives. Our company strives to provide customers with access to unique earth made crystals and stones. Our goal is to help each person pick the right crystal that would be particularly useful to their personal circumstances," said Andrew Youssef, General Manager of Unique Crystals & Stones.

Easy to navigate, the online store provides a wide variety of unique stones and crystals. All crystals are hand-picked and individually sold, so customers can be rest assured that they will receive the same item reviewed and purchased through the website. Customers receive their crystals and stones in a gift-wrapped box, with complimentary sage incense and dried rose petals. The store also offers the option of gift card purchases and conveniently categorises top picks, new collection, and sale items.

"Over the past 15 years, we observed our customers purchasing crystals for many different reasons—meditation, decoration, energy, spirituality, and healing, just to name a few. Regardless of their reasons, our endless passion for crystals and stones always served them, their loved ones, and our environment well," said Youssef.

Unique Crystals & Stones showcases their varied collection of stones and crystals on their Instagram page @uniquecrystalsstones. Visit their online store at https://www.uniquestones.com.au

About Unique Crystals & Stones

An Australian family-owned business, Unique Crystals & Stones has been sourcing unique minerals, crystals and earth stones for their loyal customers in Sydney, Australia for over 15 years. The family's vision is to shift the culture of gifting consumable and environmentally unfriendly goods to unique earth made crystals and stones. They understand the importance of bringing nature into people's lives, love crystals, and the energy surrounding them.

