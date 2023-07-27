Unique Hardwood Flooring Chicago Announces New Installation & Sanding Services

Unique Hardwood Flooring Chicago (312-972-1514) has announced their latest hardwood flooring installations and custom design services.

While mainly featuring professional hardwood installation, the new services also include floor repairs and restoration, dustless sanding, and custom design for stairs and railings. Unique Hardwood Flooring offers in-home consultations along with virtual estimates on their new website, and its services cover residential and commercial properties throughout Chicago and the surrounding areas.

With the recent announcement, Unique Hardwood Flooring aims to highlight the benefits of hardwood over other types of flooring. Hardwood floors are easier to clean and maintain than carpet and vinyl; they are also more durable. In addition, because hardwood flooring lacks any fibrous material, it will not trap dust, pollen, animal dander, or other allergens, thus improving the air quality in a home, says the company.

Coming in a variety of colors, textures, and styles, hardwood flooring can also add aesthetic value to the interior of a building, and Unique Hardwood Flooring will offer its clients a full range of customization options during initial consultations. Clients can choose from oak, maple, cherry, bamboo, walnut, and mahogany, with finished, unfinished, pre-finished, engineered, solid, and laminated options for all species. All the materials that Unique Hardwood Flooring uses for the installations are eco-friendly and can be recycled at the end of their lifespan.

Before installation begins, the company’s staff will acclimatize the hardwood products to the new environment for four to five days to prevent issues such as warping and gapping, and they can also remove the old flooring for the client during this time. The installation will be carried out without damaging other parts of the building or disrupting activities, and Unique Hardwood Flooring guarantees project completion within the allotted time frame. If clients already have a hardwood floor but require professional refinishing, they can also consult the company for its sanding and restoration services.

Unique Hardwood Flooring Chicago is a family-owned, local business that has been operating in Chicago for over 20 years. The company prides itself on the quality and affordability of its services, and it also ensures that its clients will not pay any hidden fees for the projects it’s hired for.

