Unique Vanities Unveils Upgraded Navigation for Searching Thousands of Vanity Options

Shoppers can now search more easily for their ideal vanity with seamless updated navigation.

The team at Unique Vanities is thrilled to announce the launch of an upgraded navigation system that is giving shoppers an even more exceptional experience when they shop at the company’s website.

Unique Vanities made its debut in 2005 and has continued to grow to become the most trusted source for vanities on the internet. Founder Julia Ritzenthaler envisioned an extension of her family’s existing residential remodeling business, and while online shopping had yet to grow to its peak, she especially wanted to give people in small towns the ability to shop for luxury vanities from the comfort of home.

Today, the Dallas, Texas, based company hosts a selection of vanities that includes thousands of products from brand names, as well as an exclusive selection of special lines. Unique Vanities continues to be female-owned and emphasizes putting the customer first in every aspect.

When it comes to online shopping, Unique Vanities has always worked to give shoppers streamlined experiences. Now, with the debut of a new and updated navigation system, Unique Vanities shoppers can find exactly what they want with a host of new preferences and toggles. Shoppers can refine their search with a variety of options including single or double sinks, style, width, depth, height, material, color, countertop, sink material, rating, and price. In addition, shoppers can choose if they’d like to see products that include a cabinet, faucet, and/or mirror, and they can also browse by specific types such as corner, free standing, pedestal, and wall mount.

“The new navigation system is helping shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for,” said a spokesperson for Unique Vanities. “It truly makes for a better user experience when sorting through thousands of products.”

The new navigation system makes it simple for shoppers who’ve already gotten their dimensions and know exactly what they need. By selecting the dimensions that fit their criteria, shoppers can view the exact vanities that will fit their space. This gives shoppers a chance to concentrate on the styles they love. Unique Vanities offers something for everyone with a selection that includes traditional, modern, transitional, and everything in between. Whether shopping for a remodel or new construction, Unique Vanities offers an array of options. Plus, the company offers some of the best delivery options in the industry. In-stock orders ship within 3 business days and are delivered to customers’ doorsteps within 7-10 days. All double sink purchases are eligible for white glove delivery, which includes placement in the room of choice.

Try the new navigational system now by visiting https://www.uniquevanities.com/bathroom-vanities.html.

About the company: Unique Vanities launched in 2005 and is a trusted online resource for vanities. The website features the largest, most diverse selection of vanities, including brand names and exclusive lines alike.

