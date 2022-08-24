UNISOC 5G/4G platform upgraded to Android 13, the SC9863A smartphone became a benchmark reference machine by Google

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UNISOC announced that 5G and 4G platforms, including T820, T770, T760, T616, T612 and T606 are ready to support Android 13 on new devices as of August 15th, other 5G and 4G platforms will be upgraded to support Android 13 later this year. By completing a new generation system upgrade in multi-process and multi-platform platforms, the R&D strength of UNISOC has reached a higher level.

At the same time, the UNISOC SC9863A smartphone became a benchmark reference device for Android 13 (Go edition). UNISOC cooperated with Google and conducted software performance tuning and compatibility testing before release to ensure that hardware products are perfectly compatible and performant with the new-generation Android system. Other developers and mobile phone manufacturers can follow the configuration and performance baseline of the reference device. Starting in Android 13, the Go edition terminal fully adopts Android's mainline modules, which makes it easier for end users to update modules while improving security.

The new Android 13 system further enhances privacy and security by giving users more control over what personal information they share and what files apps can access. Android 13 also enhances the experience on tablets and large-screen devices by introducing new multitasking capabilities. Other upgrades include improved app experiences for multilingual users, adding support for low-power audio, and more.

In order to better support updates to Android 13, UNISOC provides pre-tested, pre-certified and fully compatible Android 13 one-stop solutions for OEMs and ODMs, and provides security patch support within the Android life cycle. The OEMs and ODMs of the UNISOC platform have reduced costs, while simplifying the steps and resources for system upgrades. UNISOC will also hold a special training on Android 13 to provide technical support for OEMs and ODMs using the UNISOC platform to upgrade to the new generation system, allowing customers to quickly achieve system upgrades using less resources.

As one of the very few companies globally that has fully mastered all-scenario communication technologies such as 2G/3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, TV FM, and satellite communication, UNISOC has always adhered to technological innovation and has long-term participation in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

