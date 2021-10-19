Unispace Appoints Paul Baxter As Asia CEO

Real estate industry veteran will spearhead the global workplace company's plans to expand its footprint and seize the momentum in transforming workplaces across Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workplace expert Unispace has announced the appointment of Paul Baxter as its new Chief Executive Officer for Asia to further strengthen its senior leadership team in the region. The appointment comes on the back of Unispace's robust business momentum in Asia, especially as businesses across the region are navigating new workplace expectations amid the post-pandemic recovery.

In his new role, Baxter will be instrumental in delivering Unispace's future ambitions across Asia, following the company's acquisition by leading private investment firm PAG earlier in the year. Unispace's growth in Asia, which has been on an accelerated trajectory, is a key strategic pillar for the global business. Based in Singapore, Baxter brings significant experience in commercial and corporate real estate, and will build on Unispace's reputation for quality construction, exceptional interior design, and intelligence-led workplace strategy.

Baxter is joining Unispace with an extensive background in portfolio management, workplace solutions, asset management, tenant advisory, along with a deep understanding of the Asia Pacific region built throughout his career across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. Baxter was most recently the Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific at Colliers. Prior to that, he had been the Executive Director of Global Corporate Services at CBRE in Japan.

With regional hub cities in Asia increasingly driving global corporate real estate decisions, Baxter's entry into Unispace will help the workplace expert tap into a wider network of global clients and bring to life their future workplace strategy. In his career, Baxter has worked with many of the world's leading investment and occupier organisations, including Nissan Motor Company, Toshiba, Google, Mitsubishi Estate Corp., AMP, GE Capital, Deutsche Bank and ICAP.

"I am excited to join Unispace at such a momentous time for the company, especially in an era where businesses across Asia are actively rethinking the future of work and the workplace," said Baxter. "As a global business with a stellar track record of delivery excellence around the world and a unique methodology supported by transformational technology, Unispace is well positioned to seize the massive opportunities in Asia. I look forward to leading the team in helping more global businesses realise the future of work and reap greater success across the region."

Asia represents a significant growth engine for the Unispace business, with improving office demand and favourable economic growth in most major markets. Over the past 18 months, COVID-19 and the rise of hybrid working arrangements have spurred organisations to rethink the use of their office spaces.

Toby Rakison, who has been Unispace's Managing Director in Asia, will partner with Baxter in a new role as Managing Director, Client Solutions and Strategy, Asia. He will continue to be focused on driving revenue growth and key strategic partnerships across Asia. Baxter and Rakison will to helm the Asia business.

"Asia continues to hold immense opportunities for Unispace, and we are proud of the solid foundation we have built in the region thus far," said Rakison. "As we navigate the golden age of workspace design, the team continues to focus on making strategic investments, building scale to service clients' needs, establishing a rich culture and brand, as well as attracting the best talent. I am excited to welcome Paul to the team, and look forward to working closely with him to take Unispace to the next level in Asia."

Founded in 2010, Unispace partners with global brands to revolutionise the creation of their workplaces through an agile end-to-end design and delivery experience. The firm has delivered more than 5,500 workplace projects across over 200 cities globally, amounting to over 5 million sqm of space.

In 2010, Unispace revolutionised the workplace delivery model with an industry-leading, joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. Today, the business continues to meet the pace of change with an agile, end-to-end approach fit for ever-evolving global brands. Unispace creates workplaces powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by industry-leading intelligence and technology.