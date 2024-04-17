Unit–11 Announces Launch of its Revolutionary Automotive Care in Kent

Kent, England – Unit–11, a car care company, is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art automotive service centre in Kent. This launch marks the beginning of a new era in comprehensive vehicle care, blending advanced detailing, car security installations, Paint Protection Film applications and an integrated approach to Paint and Car B […]

With over 10 years of experience, Jon Billingsley and his skilled team are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled service that is uniquely tailored to meet the diverse needs of each vehicle while ensuring personalised attention to each and every customer. From leather care and repair to ceramic coating and paint protection, Unit–11 provides an array of expert automotive care and protection services, prioritising a transparent and customer-centric approach that focuses on offering complete satisfaction.

“Here at Unit-11, our hearts beat for cars. We’re not just professionals; we’re enthusiasts, just like you. We understand the deep connection between a car and its owner, the stories behind each vehicle, and the critical need for a trustworthy partner in automotive care. Our cars are extensions of ourselves, representing our passions and aspirations. That’s why we’ve established Unit-11 to offer a sanctuary where every vehicle receives the respect and care it deserves. With our comprehensive services, including the integrated approach to our state-of-the-art car body repair and restoration facility. We’re here to ensure your vehicle isn’t just maintained but truly honoured,” said Jon Billingsley, founder of Unit-11.

Unit–11’s customised advice, impressive collaborations with industry-leading brands, and its adoption of the latest technologies ensure exceptional results. The car care company in Kent’s selection of services have been meticulously designed to cover every facet of vehicle maintenance and enhancement, guaranteeing a vehicle not only performs optimally but also boasts an aesthetic appeal that turns heads. These include Ceramic Coating and Paint Protection, Integrated Paint and Body Shop Repairs and Paint Protection Film (PPF) services, as well as:

Advanced Car Detailing: Unit–11’s expert Car Detailing Kent has the ability to bring out the true beauty of classic cars through its professional team understanding the significance of every curve, every line, and every flaw within a classic car’s exterior.

Paintless Dent Removal (PDR): A cost-effective and eco-friendly method that allows Unit–11 to restore a vehicle’s appearance without compromising its original paintwork.

Vehicle Security Installation – Tracker & Ghost Immobilisers: Unit–11 is proud to announce its partnership with Moving Intelligence to bring customers in Kent to the forefront of automotive security technology by offering an exclusive range of installation and supply services for the iTrack S7, iTrack S5 Tracker, and MI01 Sentry devices.

Leather Care and Repair: As the newly appointed main dealers and installers for GEIST leather products in Kent, Unit–11 provides a leather care service that not only restores but rejuvenates, ensuring a vehicle’s interior reflects the same level of perfection as its performance.

From routine maintenance to bespoke enhancements and comprehensive restorations, Unit–11 is equipped to surpass a customer’s expectations. To discover the ultimate in automotive care, Unit-11 invites car owners in Kent to contact its professional team via telephone at 0333 305 8378 or to visit its website today to book one of its expert automotive care and protection services.

About Unit–11

Unit–11, founded by Jon Billingsley and located in Kent, UK, is a premier automotive service centre offering a comprehensive range of high-quality automotive care and protection services. Emphasising quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Unit-11 leverages the latest technology and sustainable practices to ensure every vehicle is treated with the highest level of care.

More Information

To learn more about Unit–11 and the launch of its automotive service centre in Kent, please visit the website at https://unit11.co.

