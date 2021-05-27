Unite and Run to Help End Plastic Waste

adidas and Parley's global impact platform, Run for the Oceans, returns for the fourth year, and marks the second Parley Missions chapter of 2021

For every tracked KM via the adidas Running app from May 28 – June 8 , adidas x Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles from beaches, up to 500,000lbs

Download the adidas Running app and sign up to the challenge now – every kilometer counts from May 28 – June 8

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8, adidas is harnessing the power of sport and using it as a force for change, inviting the world to unite and Run for the Oceans once again.



Run For The Oceans 2021

From May 28 – June 8, adidas x Parley Run for the Oceans returns for a fourth year, continuing its commitment to urgently address the devastating levels of marine plastic pollution in the oceans.

Since 2015, adidas has made more than 30 million pairs of shoes with Parley Ocean Plastic – plastic waste intercepted on beaches and coastal communities, preventing it from polluting the oceans. But whilst progress has been made on the journey towards a more sustainable future, there is still work to be done in reducing marine plastic pollution.

Empowering runners worldwide to make a difference, for every kilometre ran between May 28 – June 8 via the adidas Running app (Strava/Joyrun), adidas and Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 500,000 lbs of marine plastic waste from beaches, remote islands, and coastlines.

Alberto Uncini Manganelli, GM Running & Credibility Sports at adidas, said: "As a global brand, and as global citizens, we have a big role to play in conserving the oceans and our planet. It is our responsibility to use our platforms, products, and voices to not just raise awareness, but to put into effect real action. In just three decades, the world's oceans could contain more discarded plastic than fish if we don't act now - only by working together and uniting can we end plastic waste.

To-date, adidas x Parley Run for the Oceans has united over 3 million runners around the world, collectively clocking up 25.5 million KMs and raising $2.5 million to help Parley develop its initiatives and educational programs in the fight against marine plastic pollution. In 2019, 92 schools were enrolled in the program and are now educations hubs, as well as plastic interception points for the local community. As a result, 70,000 kids and their families participated in the program.

Cyrill Gutsch, CEO and Founder of Parley, said: "More than a run or awareness campaign, Run for the Oceans has evolved into a powerful impact platform, one that inspires and empowers millions of people worldwide to unite around a common goal and support the oceans through sport, boosting the Parley movement through actual movement. And more than a partner, adidas has been a true ally, the family member we so urgently needed on our side to prove that industry can be the key that scales and accelerates solutions to the massive environmental problems we face. We believe that collaboration, creativity, and eco-innovation is the winning formula to save our oceans and end the global plastic crisis threatening the natural world, our own health and our future. Everyone who joins the run helps drive this vision forward."

But this is just the beginning for the global initiative. As announced as part of adidas' strategy 'Own the Game' in March (2021), Run For The Oceans will be further expanded to create a more inclusive digital and physical community space. By 2025, adidas aims to achieve a cumulative participation of 40 million people.

Unite and Run for the Oceans between May 28 – June 8 by signing up and tracking your runs via the adidas Running app [https://adirun.app/4SF9]. For every kilometer run, adidas will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 500,000lbs.

