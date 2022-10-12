United Imaging Ships Global Installations Number 20,000, 20,001 and 20,002 from its Houston Headquarters to New York City

Fresh off the heels of its recent IPO, the company continues its steady U.S. growth.

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in producing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced that it is now shipping its 20,000th installation and two additional installations to Manhattan, where a new advanced medical imaging clinic will soon open its doors.

The three installations are the uMR OMEGA® (magnetic resonance), the uCT® ATLAS (computed tomography), and the uMI® 550 (molecular imaging). They are being crated and shipped from United Imaging's nearly 100,000 square foot factory, showroom, and U.S. headquarters in Houston. They will be installed in a new imaging clinic called AMRIC that will offer both preventive and diagnostic imaging for people in New York and from around the world.

The uMR OMEGA is the first 75cm, ultra-wide bore 3T MRI with a 60 cm field of view and high homogeneity. The uCT ATLAS is United Imaging's most intelligent CT ever, with industry-leading rotation time and spatial resolution, and features uAI® AI-IR, the world's first combination of deep-learning and iterative reconstruction. The uMI 550 is a PET/CT with uEXPLORER® digital PET technology inside and an iterative reconstruction engine trained with uEXPLORER's total-body PET data. All three are flagship products that showcase United Imaging's breadth of innovation for the U.S. market and abroad.

"Just two and a half years ago we announced our 8,500th global installation," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions. "In any context, let alone in the context of what the world has experienced the past few years, we're very pleased with that rate of growth. During the pandemic, we've stayed ahead of supply chain pressures, and we've been able to open our U.S. headquarters, hire and grow because we've met commitments to our customers ahead of anything else. It's very important to us to continue to prioritize what our customers need from us, whether they're in Manhattan, New York or Manhattan, Kansas."

In this case, the new sophisticated clinic that is the destination of these three advanced imaging systems is called AMRIC (Advanced Medical & Research Imaging Center), which will soon open its doors on Manhattan's Upper East Side. "Our passion at AMRIC," commented a spokesperson, "is to use cutting edge technologies and unparalled patient care to enhance our patients' physical and mental well-being. Radiology is both an art and a science. Our Board-Certified Radiologists are incredibly talented in identifying and assimilating information to help our patients and referring physicians piece together a diagnostic puzzle derived from patient images. We can create the best plans for our patients by working with United Imaging, making full use of their superior imaging technologies."

United Imaging is celebrating its 11th year as a global business, and has achieved FDA clearance on well over two dozen scanners in the past few years as it continues to gain steam. It recently debuted on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange as its largest IPO of 2022 in August. As a highly vertically integrated company, United Imaging has structured itself to control innovation and quality to the highest standard in all its modalities. Its mission is Equal Healthcare for All™, which guides its innovation standards and its global culture.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change. To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.