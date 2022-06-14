United Imaging Shows Up Big, Differently

Focusing squarely on its Equal Healthcare for All™ mission, the company had its flagship digital PET/CT driven across the border on a trailer to SNMMI 2022.

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, drove one of its flagship products over the Canadian border last week and parked it inside the exhibit hall at the SNMMI Annual Meeting in Vancouver.

The digital PET/CT, the uMI® 550, is sold in both a fixed and a mobile configuration, consistent with United Imaging's drive to provide the highest possible level of technology to healthcare providers in any kind of setting to help them serve their broader communities. The company announced that there are dozens of these mobile units all over the U.S. already.

Cheri Gottke, Vice President of Molecular Imaging and X-ray in the U.S. for United Imaging, says the unit at the annual meeting, as well as all installed units in the U.S., were just upgraded with new software as part of Software Upgrades for Life™, the industry-changing program through which the latest software is provided to all installed systems at no additional charge to customers. "When our equipment rolls off the assembly line, it's completely modern and current, but our commitment to the industry is more than that," she said. "Our commitment to the industry is to help keep it that way. By providing customers with all available software upgrades over the life of their machines, we help keep that equipment modern and performing at its best. Customers deserve that as part of their investment, and patients certainly deserve that as well."

The most recent software upgrade for the uMI 550 included:

uAI® HYPER DPR (Deep Progressive Reconstruction): uAI HYPER DPR is an iterative image reconstruction technique which incorporates a pre-trained Computer Neural Network (CNN) into the PET reconstruction to produce both high contrast, low noise 18F FDG PET images. This is the only reconstruction in the market to exclusively utilize total body uEXPLORER ® PET data.

PET data. HYPER FOCUS (Respiratory Motion Management): HYPER FOCUS reduces respiratory motion by utilizing respiratory signals to generate a single PET image that is registered to the CT using 100% of the acquired PET data.

uCare.iQC: uCare Intrinsic Quality Control utilizes the intrinsic radioactive properties of the PET detectors scintillation crystals for a source free daily quality control solution, simplifying the morning QA routine (or can be done overnight). Customer insights drove these workflow changes.

Improved Cardiac Workflow: This next generation cardiac workflow streamlines the tasks performed during a cardiac scan and improves the system's accuracy for high count-rate tracers for uMI 550 Oncology Cardiac Neurology Systems.

Beyond their groundbreaking technology, United Imaging also sponsored a Satellite Symposium entitled Translational Cancer Imaging Research in the Era of Precision Medicine. The speakers were Dr. Jeffrey Yap, PhD, Research Professor in the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at the University of Utah, Director of the Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging, Member of the Experimental Therapeutics Program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute; and Chuan Huang, PhD, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Psychiatry; Director, PET/MR Clinical Research, Stony Brook University. The recording will be available shortly to SNMMI members on its website.

Jeffrey Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions, summed up United Imaging's presence at SNMMI. "We are changing the market. We did that first with the uEXPLORER®, and then by taking technology usually reserved for academic institutions, and putting it in a mobile configuration that is now making this technology accessible to rural communities across the USA. We were excited to show this at SNMMI because our disruption has forced others to follow our lead, as they have with other innovations. We are achieving real equal access to healthcare across the USA and beyond because we are also disrupting the business of imaging through programs like Software Upgrades for Life™ – a simple concept that just wasn't being achieved in this industry until now. Rounded out with the speakers at our Satellite Symposium and their expertise, and with our expanded Platinum level support of SNMMI, I'm happy with what we did at the annual meeting. And we're very happy with where we are in the U.S. in the field of Molecular Imaging."

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare For All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change. To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.