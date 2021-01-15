United Immunity and Xyphos, an Astellas Company, to Collaborate on Next Generation Nano-Immunotherapies for Cancer Treatment

TOKYO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Immunity, Co., Ltd. (CEO, Naozumi Harada, Ph.D. Mie, Japan), a drug discovery biotech specializing in nanoparticle-based cancer immunotherapies (nano-immunotherapies), has entered into a joint research agreement as of December 2020 with Xyphos Biosciences, Inc., (California, US), a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo, Japan).



United Immunity was established to commercialize the results of longstanding collaboration between the Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto University and the Graduate School of Medicine, Mie University, and is engaged in a wide range of activities from basic research to clinical application of next generation nano-immunotherapies. Utilizing the company's unique nanoparticle to deliver drugs to the immune system and the understanding of the hostile tumor immune microenvironment of cancer (so called 'cold tumor'), this joint research project with Xyphos is intended to pursue the creation of next generation nano-immunotherapies that are effective for intractable cancers for which current treatments are not effective.

Comment on this joint research by Naozumi Harada, CEO of United Immunity, Co., Ltd.

The development of anticancer drugs and cancer immunotherapies using nanotechnology is becoming one of the hottest areas in the field of oncology. The synergy between our proprietary nano-immunotherapy technology and Xyphos' cancer immunotherapy technology is strongly expected to lead to the rapid discovery of next generation nano-immunotherapies with high clinical efficacy.

About Xyphos Biosciences, Inc., an Astellas Company.

Xyphos Biosciences, Inc., located at South San Francisco, Calif., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas featuring ACCELTM technology, a technology platform for CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) - immune cell therapy. ACCELTM technology is based on the fusion of receptor-expressing immune cells such as natural killer (NK) cells and T cells (convertibleCAR® cells) with antibodies that recognize cancer antigens, the target of attack. The technology is based on the administration of an antibody-ligand fusion protein (MicAbody), which is a fusion of an antibody and a ligand protein. By replacing or using multiple MicAbodies according to the characteristics of the cancer cells to be attacked, convertibleCAR® cells can recognize different cancer antigens or multiple cancer antigens and attack various cancer cells. Xyphos Biosciences was launched in 2017, and the Company was acquired by Astellas Pharma in December of 2019. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xyphosinc.com.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

About United Immunity, Inc.

United Immunity is a unique biotech that aims to commercialize nano-immunotherapy that combines nanotechnology and immunotherapy against cancer and viruses. The company is working on the commercialization of new drugs in the following disease areas.

Cancer: The majority of cancers are refractory to standard therapies and even the latest cancer immunotherapies, and this is an important global issue in the field of oncology. Our proprietary nano-immunotherapy technology, including the T-ignite® series, activates the immune system within the tumor tissue and converts treatment-resistant cold tumor into sensitive hot tumor.

New Coronavirus Infections (COVID-19): The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has become a global issue with loss of lives, medical collapse crisis, and economic recession. The company will contribute to ending this pandemic by rapidly developing a highly effective, safe, and easily distributable next generation vaccine using our nanotechnology.

