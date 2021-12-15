The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, World Green Organisation Co-present: Sustainable Investing and ESG International Conference 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The climate crisis is imminent, and the Coronavirus disease has raged everywhere in the past two years, bringing great turmoil to the world. How to promote a green economy and finance under the new normal?



The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), World Green Organisation (WGO) Co-present: Sustainable Investing and ESG International Conference 2021

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), in partnership with the World Green Organisation (WGO) organized a the 2nd "Sustainable Investing and ESG Conference" (broadcasted from HKEX Connect Hall) from 26th to 27th October 2021. This conference provided an in-depth discussion of the green economy, low carbon technology and climate mitigation strategies, to encourage various corporations to promote sustainable development by incorporating ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) principles and values into their business operations. The conference saw an unprecedented success with the support of different parties ranging from policymakers, business experts and academics.

WGO is grateful to collaborate again with The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and organized a two-day international conference on 26th and 27th October this year. It has been a pleasure to have Dr. Tientip Subhanij, Chief of Investment and Enterprise Development, UNESCAP as the Co-chair of the "Sustainable Investing and ESG International Conference 2021", along with Dr. William Yu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of World Green Organisation to host the opening ceremony. We are grateful to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Financial Services Development Council for their partnerships and support throughout the conference.

Meanwhile, we have also invited Mr. Christopher Hui, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, HKSAR; Mr. Raymond Poon, JP, Deputy Director Regulatory Service of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR; Mr. Tim Lui, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission; Dr. Au King-Lun, Executive Director of the Financial Service Development Council; Ms Grace Hui, Head of Green and Sustainable Finance, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Dr. Lee George LAM, Chair of ESBN & Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport; as well as speakers and governmental officials from Europe, China, Thailand, Tajikistan and Cambodia to participate in the conference. We have also received support and participation from Hong Kong renowned corporates, for example, King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited, Crystal International Group Limited, ARUP, Allmighty Worldwide Limited, BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited, CLP Group, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, New World Development, 1Source Limited, BCT Financial Limited, Tong Kee (Holding) Limited, Decus Capital Hong Kong Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and many others.

The "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" was supported by the 193 Member States of the United Nations in September 2015. In the coming 15 years, the Members States of the United Nations have committed to pursue for better health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, climate action, etc. which includes all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A two-day international conference of "Sustainable Investing and ESG International Conference 2021" along with two lunch seminars has diverted into four different themes which delved into six topics:

How to create economy recovery and sustainable investment after COVID-19 recession Public Private partnership in Infrastructure Financing The sustainable development solution for climate crisis Green Finance technologies and ESG disclosure Communal Sanitation, Wellness and Communities Engagement Carbon Neutral and Innovative Technology

Our guest speakers provided insight into sustainability initiatives, such as attaining carbon neutrality, best practice on ESG for enterprises. Overseas speakers also discussed the regulatory readiness for climate risks assessment of the European Banking systems.

Dr. William Yu, Founder and CEO, World Green Organisation, stated that, "We need to offer help to save our civilization, which is now threatened by climate change, extreme weather incidents, pandemic and climatic disasters. We are reaching most of the 15 tipping points in the earth climate system with no return. The monsoon system, the jet stream, ocean circulation and big ecosystems all are in trouble. We are the generation to face and solve these largest crises facing humanity. To combat climate change, cross-disciplinary collaborations are crucial, including academicians, politicians, environmental experts, and financial leaders, all of whom should work together."

Mr Christopher Hui, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, HKSAR, said, "It gives me great pleasure to join the United Nations Sustainable Investing & ESG Conference. When it comes to Green and Sustainable Finance, the Government has two strategic priorities – 1) To achieve carbon neutrality for Hong Kong by 2050; and 2) To develop Hong Kong into an international centre for Green Finance as supported by our country's 14th Five Year Plan.

Last year, the Government and our financial regulators jointly established the Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Group. It provides strategic directions with a view to coordinating regulatory and market development efforts, showcasing our commitment to promoting Green and Sustainable Finance in Hong Kong. Since 2018, a total of US$ 3.5 billion have been raised from 2 issuances of Government Green Bonds, and we are the pioneering Asian Government to have issued Green Bond of 30 year tranche, attracting orders more than seven times its issuance size. In May this year, we also launched the Green and Sustainable Finance Grant Scheme to encourage private sector participation, by subsidising eligible bond issuers and loan borrowers their debt issuance costs, and external review expenses.

We will continue to seize the unprecedented opportunities brought by Green and Sustainable Finance, and I am sure this conference will be an insightful and rewarding prelude to a greener and more sustainable future for all of us."

According to Dr. Tientip Subhanij, Chief of Investment and Enterprise Development, UNESCAP stated, "The COVID-19 has been the focus of the world for a year and a half now. The world has been urged to respond to the impacts of climate change. Because of severe damages caused by the extreme weather, the global temperature has increased by 1.2 degrees Celsius in 2020. It is the third warmest year since the record began in 1880.''

She continued and explained that, "With global inequality increasing due to the impact caused by COVID-19, it is imperative that the government and private sector work together to solve the widening wealth gap. To alleviate the effects of climate change, all nations must boost climate finance and reduce carbon emissions by 2030 in order to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Private sector shall take part as a key role to raise contributions of investment and to promote sustainable development by providing a vital impetus to green innovative projects. Nations around the world and the private sector must unite and act promptly to benefit humanity.''

The Honourable Bernard Charnwut CHAN, GBM, GBS, JP, Convenor of the Non-Official Members, Executive Council, Hong Kong SAR Government, has expressed his support for the international conference and stated that, "Hong Kong is one of the most developed cities in the Asia Pacific, it has an inescapable duty to respond to climate change. Hong Kong has actively promoted a green sustainable economy to consolidate its position as the leader in sustainable investment and climate finance. Hong Kong, the world's freest economy, will continuously leverage its leading position and carry on its experiences to explore a green economy and lead the market to sustainable development in APAC.''