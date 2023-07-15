United Online Cinema is accelerating its European expansion, intending to establish its offices in every Italian city by 2025.

—

On July 13th, the United Online Cinema (UOC) has further engaged with the Italian government, exchanging views on future developments, and has reached a sound consensus. Following the completion of necessary preparatory work, UOC plans to establish its offices in all Italian cities by 2025, signifying a comprehensive acceleration of UOC's global expansion strategy.

Since entering the European market, UOC has been methodically extending its market reach throughout Europe, using Italy as its development hub. The establishment of UOC offices in all Italian cities by 2025 will not only provide comprehensive service to Italian users but also bring new employment opportunities and investment patterns, thereby enhancing local businesses' capabilities and facilitating a transformation in local employment and investment methods.

UOC is a world-leading film promotion company, engaged in online film sales and the promotion of films and actors. Since its inception in the United States in 2020, it has been fully accredited, winning multiple awards in media and communication. Leveraging its business model and marketing strategy, it has built a solid reputation in the market and received high recognition and widespread dissemination from society and users.

In terms of business, UOC maintains a healthy cooperative relationship with film companies such as Universal Studios, Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures. It has also signed alliance contracts with media groups and TV and star providers, offering its partners the best services and most efficient solutions. UOC has become the preferred choice for many film companies to boost their films and actors' fame, which adds confidence to UOC's robust communication effects.

UOC actively responds to the global film market's needs, committed to propelling the development and prosperity of the film industry in America, Europe, and Asia. In 2021, it launched a strategy for market globalization, aiming to provide comprehensive promotional services for films and actors worldwide, and construct a more personalized media application scenario for media users.

An agreeable culture can lead a company towards healthy growth. UOC is dedicated to providing an equitable environment, fostering a diverse and joyous optimum workspace. "Freedom, Innovation, Equality" is the platform's corporate spirit and mainstream culture. They adhere to a "people-centered" philosophy, ensuring fair treatment of all employees, without distinction of race, gender, or nationality, respecting each employee's dreams and hobbies.

Remarkably, UOC has the well-being of its employees in mind. As UOC's business and staff span numerous countries and regions worldwide, it has chosen to use cryptocurrency to pay salaries to employees in different countries/regions. This strategy effectively circumvents issues arising from varied regional currencies, enabling all employees to receive their salaries.

UOC states that to further expand in the European market, it plans to secure cooperation agreements with major European banking institutions. It intends to popularize the Euro as the method for salary collection throughout Europe, projecting that the Italian market will be the first to fully implement this Euro-centric salary system by 2024.

UOC's growth potential is substantial. The platform also plans to establish subsidiaries in over 100 countries by the end of 2030, providing stellar services and high-quality films to media users in more nations.

Contact Info:

Name: Louis Jones

Email: Send Email

Organization: UOC Film And Television Promotion Co., Ltd.

Website: https://unitedwebgroup.com/



