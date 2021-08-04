United Safety Acquires Ausfire Systems PTY. LTD.

United Safety continues to grow presence in fire suppression space in Australia

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the acquisition of Ausfire Systems PTY. LTD effective July 31st, 2021. Ausfire Systems, led by Michael Harvey, a 24-year veteran in the fire protection space, has been providing quality services such as fire protection, maintenance, and installations across the region for fixed facilities and special hazards.

United Safety President and CEO Joseph Mirabile stated, "We are extremely excited to grow our presence in Australia with the acquisition of Ausfire Systems. With a strong company history of quality service, the Ausfire acquisition will increase our capabilities and allow us to draw on knowledge that can be transferred globally."

The news comes as United Safety continues to widen its global reach in Australia with the acquisition of Firestorm, now United Safety Australia, in 2019 and QTEC, a premier supplier of high-quality fire suppression equipment, in 2020. United Safety Australia CEO, Kristian Bischoff, commented, "our strategy to grow in the fixed facility fire space compliments our Sydney area presence in mobile fire suppression. Ausfire Systems' foundation of 24 years in Sydney and the quality of the owner and employees provides a great base to build upon."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com or www.ussc.com.au.

Media Contact: Marisa Rosenthal

Email: mrosenthal@usscgroup.com

Phone: 215.518.0492