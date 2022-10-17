United Skates to Open "The Collective", an Indoor Skatepark for Training Athletes and Building Community

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Skates, a Singapore-based skateboarding company, announced today that it will launch "The Collective", Singapore's most progressive indoor skatepark boasting a six-meter-high ceiling, a foam pit for aerial stunts and ramps and obstacles intended for skaters of all levels. Located at 10 Science Centre Road in Jurong, The Collective is aimed at training for all levels of skateboarders.

With the launch of The Collective, United Skates aims to create a better, more connected community for skateboarders, providing avenues for progression and growth. It will be a venue for those who know and love skateboarding, and for newcomers to the sport who are trying it out for the first time.

The Collective will offer skateboard coaching and will host a variety of skate-related events, from competitions to workshops and clinics. United Skates will also work with SportSG and The National Youth Sport Institute to develop a comprehensive Coaching Certification program that will provide a pathway for coaching certification from the National Registry of Coaches.

One of the major aims of United Skates is to help Singaporean skateboarders to train, progress and work toward becoming National Representatives in major games such as the SEA Games, the Asian Games and the Olympics. United Skates will be working with the Singapore RollerSports Federation and SportSG to achieve this by ensuring the capabilities of The Collective to train athletes to world-class levels.

The Collective will also be a welcoming environment for all other rollersports enthusiasts who want to train, push themselves or simply have a day of fun. This includes scooter riders, surfskaters, inline skaters, rollerskaters and BMX riders, among others.

"One of the most important factors for us is community and personal development," states United Skates Founder Nic Ferguson. "We want to create an environment that offers acceptance and safety, while also providing avenues for development, progression and growth. The Collective is designed to accommodate all rollersports enthusiasts, from first time users who are just starting out to pro-level skaters who want to push themselves. The goal is to make sure it serves the larger community, but also nurture future National and International champions.

Designed to provide a space that serves all levels, The Collective Indoor Skatepark incorporates a three-foot half-bowl and a ten-foot roll-in that leads to a 20-foot by 20-foot foam pit. There will also be street skating elements at the park, such as curbs, rail slides and manual pads. By Q1 2023, park developments are slated to include a five-foot bowl for intermediate level skaters and Singapore's only indoor vert ramp, measuring 12 feet in height.

The Collective will open its doors on Saturday, 12 November 2022.

About United Skates

United Skates is a Singapore-based skateboarding company that is working toward building a strong skate community in Singapore and a pathway for skateboarders to progress. Founded by lifelong skateboarder, Nic Ferguson, United Skates aims to develop skateboarding in Singapore into an expansive community that stretches across borders, from modern cities to grassroots areas. Working with Government Sports Agencies and National Sports Associations, United Skates will provide development opportunities for skateboarders to compete in major events.

Contacts for PR and media enquiries:

Nic Ferguson

Founder

United Skates Pte. Ltd.

HP: 9452 0613

nicholas.ferguson@unitedskates.com.sg