Unity in Diversity: The Apurva Kempinski Bali Debuts a New Brand Campaign, Celebrating the Mystical Stories of Indonesia

This 2022 programme portrays the rich diversity of Indonesia's seven main regions translated through indigenous guest experiences

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils its 2022 brand campaign entitled 'Unity in Diversity' – a celebration of the rich cultural diversity, heritage and philosophy of Indonesia's seven main regions: Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua. These will be part of the guest experiences throughout the resort, which portray mystical stories from those regions, their holistic treatments, culinary diversity, craftsmanship and traditional games. Throughout the year, there will be distinctive bi-monthly programmes, special events, exhibitions and displays by highly acclaimed artisans, all adding to the dizzying picture of Indonesia's diversity.



Unity In Diversity

Each of the resort's eclectic dining venues will invite guests to explore the traditional dishes of each region, while holistic wisdoms from different destinations will be presented at Apurva Spa. Jalak Family Club will introduce children to the wonders of traditional games. A spectacular collaboration with the highly acclaimed profiles will be showcased. Highlights are the aromatic journey with Tanamera Coffee; effortless savoir-faire with Cyril Kongo; the archipelago through the lens of world-class anthropologist Dr Lawrence Blair; a series of art and craftsmanship activities with the well-known Raul Renanda; cultivating the next generation of leaders through vocational programmes with Politeknik Negeri Bali and the Bali Culinary Pastry School; a monthly jazz soiree in partnership with the world-renowned Ubud Village Jazz Festival; a majestic colossal performance with Institut Seni Indonesia; and a special exhibition with high-profile designers, such as Torang Sitorus, Asha Smara Darra, Era Soekamto and Franklin Firdaus.

Everything at The Apurva Kempinski Bali has been carefully curated to celebrate the culture, heritage and philosophy of Indonesia: modern Balinese architecture pays homage to the island's natural landscapes and manmade temples; opulent interior spaces created by Indonesia's finest craftsmen and artisans pay tribute to the country's rich design heritage; and the diverse talents of a multicultural team offer guests a warm and generous welcome, showcasing the best of Indonesian hospitality.

This time, this award-winning resort continues to bring its diversity pillar to the forefront. "Here at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, we strive to celebrate Indonesia's diversity every single day," shared General Manager Vincent Guironnet. "We have been meticulously laying the groundwork to prepare the stage for this spectacular moment. It shows our identity in embracing the archipelago's rich culture, and now, we are extremely excited to invite people to explore these unique experiences themselves."

Explore more

View the video

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali: Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments, to the spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life.

kempinski.com/bali

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Resorts is Europe's oldest luxury resort group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 79 five-star resorts and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award- winning urban lifestyle resorts, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent resort brands.