Universal TV Remote Control is an app that converts Android devices into a TV remote control compatible with various models.

Universal TV Remote Control is among the most downloaded apps in the world. According to 2022 Google Play statistics, Universal TV Remote Control is ranked among the first top 1000 most downloaded apps and games, with more than 19 million downloads in a calendar year and more than 142 000 user ratings. The app is developed by Stanislav Fedorov, and it is among the most downloaded apps on Google Play.

Stanislav Fedorov, product owner, and app developer expects his app's popularity to increase in 2023. The app can be downloaded on any Android device, becoming a TV remote control. The best feature of the app is that it can work with a wide variety of devices and brands like Smart TV, Samsung, LG, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, Fire TV, Sony, LG, TCL, VIZIO, Hisense, etc. Users can control Smart TVs (Wi-Fi) and Non-Smart TVs (IR Blaster). Another significant aspect of Universal TV Remote Control is that it is free for all with a very nominal and reasonable fee for the ad-free version. This affordability makes it the best choice within this sub-niche of apps.

Stanislav Fedorov had a passion for IT and app development. He claims, "This application and all its algorithms were developed by me alone, using my many years of experience in this field of mobile phones and Smart TVs." He further adds that "the entrepreneurial drive is essential to experience success in the business of app development." This claim is explicitly evident in Universal TV Remote Control app as it solves big problems and saves the audience time, money, and effort. Stanislav Fedorov represents SensusTech, an Independent Mobile Apps And Games development company on a mission to make the best possible apps on the market to be available to a worldwide audience.

By developing a top-notch app without any big and dedicated team of developers, Stanislav Fedorov turns out to be a benchmark of excellence. The app's success speaks volumes for the importance of self-reliance and the significance of a unique idea that could solve a problem faced by a substantial audience.

The plans of SensusTech and Stanislav Fedorov include the development of several other high-quality apps for the worldwide audience. Universal TV Remote Control is available for download on Google Play.



