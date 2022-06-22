The University of Mindanao selects Anthology's Blackboard Learn Ultra to Gain Insights through Data, Support Hybrid Course Delivery

DAVAO CITY, Philippines, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that the University of Mindanao has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra as its new learning management system (LMS). Learn Ultra positions the university to meet hybrid teaching and learning needs long term by supporting blended models for in-person courses while also acting as a standalone tool for its online distance education program. The solution provides rich data insights about the university's students, helping faculty and staff to identify learners in need and ultimately better support student success.

"It's critical that our LMS support both face-to-face and online course delivery so we can prepare for the future and provide accessible options to students from diverse backgrounds who may have different needs," said Dr. Ronnie V. Amorado, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University of Mindanao. "Online programs are part of pedagogical realities in a post-pandemic era, and we are committed to giving our faculty and learners the right technology resources to be successful whether they are learning on one of our campuses or at home."

The University of Mindanao selected Anthology to replace its current EdTech partner because Blackboard Learn Ultra delivers more functionality than its existing LMS, particularly in connection to data and analytics. Learn automatically captures interaction metrics during classes so faculty and staff can effectively measure learner engagement. Intuitive reporting and adaptable assessment types also provide data to help instructors pinpoint at-risk students, all captured in a flexible, easy-to-use solution with built-in communication channels.

"We're continuing to double down on our investment in Learn Ultra to help institutions like the University of Mindanao keep learners engaged through technology and deliver a dynamic experience that's designed for the future of learning," said Yves Dehouck, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Anthology. "Personalized, data-driven experiences are the key to unlocking learner success at an entirely new scale and we are delivering on those experiences across the Anthology product portfolio."

The University of Mindanao is the largest private, non-sectarian university in Mindanao with more than 25,000 students across five campuses. For more information on how Anthology's Blackboard Learn Ultra is helping institutions globally achieve their goals, visit www.blackboard.com/teaching-learning/learning-management/blackboard-learn.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business, and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

