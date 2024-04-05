INTO University Partnerships and Oregon State University mark 15 transformative years of collaboration

INTO University Partnerships and Oregon State University (OSU) are marking 15 years of partnership that has provided transformative educational experiences to thousands of international students.

Formed in 2008 to expand OSU’s global reach, the partnership offers academic support and services to international students in the form of direct entry and taught preparatory programs in all undergraduate majors, as well as a wide range of graduate degrees at the University. OSU is ranked as Top 1.4% Global University and for Top 20% Best Paid Graduates in the US.



Students receive this additional layer of academic and personal support from the staff and faculty in the INTO OSU Center – a vibrant educational hub located on the historic OSU campus.



The Center was the first of its kind in the US and has since supported more than 11,900 international students from more than 155 countries achieve academic success on their chosen course. INTO OSU-supported students also have gone on to represent all 11 of OSU’s academic colleges at PhD level.



Edward Feser, Provost and Executive Vice President, Oregon State University and INTO OSU Board Member said: “In 15 years of collaboration, the INTO Oregon State University partnership helped bring more than 12,000 international students to OSU. This has strengthened the university by enriching the intercultural experiences of domestic students; providing support for faculty hires, infrastructure, and study abroad opportunities; influencing improvements to our academic program mix; and elevating OSU’s global visibility and brand."



John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships said: “Our partnership with Oregon State University marked a real breakthrough moment in US public universities’ approach to internationalizing the student experience. We could not be prouder of our partnership and what it has accomplished. It has been a privilege to watch the life-changing experiences this great American university has delivered to the thousands of Chinese students who made Corvallis their home."



Bob Gilmour, INTO OSU’s Executive Director, said: “At INTO OSU, we’re so proud of the students we have supported over the last 15 years and the range of academic, personal, and professional successes that they have gone on to achieve. Over that time, it’s really been an honor to have been a part of a team of people at INTO OSU that shows up every day to put students first and provide them with the support and experience that they deserve.



“With both INTO and OSU’s combined efforts, this pioneering Center has played a significant role in raising the standards and expectations for international student support in higher education from application to graduation and beyond. And as a team, we at INTO OSU look forward to the next 15 years with as much passion and excitement as the day this innovative model was conceived.”



The joint venture continues to see excellent student satisfaction and retention rates. OSU implemented International Direct Services in 2020, providing all international undergraduates in their first year of study at OSU with tailored academic and personal support to promote a successful beginning to their OSU undergraduate degree program. Since the launch of INTO OSU, retention rates for first-year students have soared to 95%.



INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped more than 150,000 students from 180 countries realise their dream of achieving a degree from a world-class university.





