UNIVERSITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE FOR HEALTH SCIENCES OFFERS REPUTABLE DOCTOR OF PHYSICAL THERAPY PROGRAM TO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is proud to address the increasing demand for skilled physical therapists with its highly regarded Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) program. As a leader in healthcare education, USAHS offers an exceptional pathway for students seeking advanced training in physical therapy, preparing graduates to meet the evolving needs of today’s healthcare system.



The DPT program at USAHS is recognized for its rigorous curriculum, immersive hands-on clinical experiences, and commitment to producing highly qualified professionals ready to excel in a variety of healthcare settings. The program reflects the university’s broader mission to advance healthcare education, contributing to the profession's growth and addressing the challenges of an aging population and increased demand for rehabilitative care.



Expanding Opportunities and Flexibility



In response to the growing interest in physical therapy careers and the rising demand for qualified practitioners, USAHS will introduce new cohort options beginning in Fall 2024. These new offerings include increased flexibility for students, allowing them to choose between online and in-person learning at the university’s campuses in San Marcos, CA, St. Augustine, FL, Miami, FL, Dallas, TX, and Austin, TX. This flexibility ensures that students can tailor their education to fit their schedules, making the program more accessible to those balancing personal, professional, or geographical constraints.



“We are committed to making our Doctor of Physical Therapy program a top choice for aspiring physical therapists,” said a representative from USAHS. “By offering more flexible training options, we are not only preparing our students for successful careers but also enhancing the quality of care that physical therapists provide to their patients.”



A Rigorous, Real-World Curriculum



USAHS’ DPT program stands out due to its innovative, evidence-based curriculum, which integrates theoretical learning with practical, real-world clinical experiences. This approach ensures that students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate complex healthcare environments and deliver high-quality patient care. Throughout the program, students have the opportunity to work in state-of-the-art facilities and learn from expert faculty members who bring years of clinical and academic expertise to the classroom.



The university’s collaborative learning environment fosters academic and professional growth, encouraging students to engage in peer-to-peer learning and develop the interpersonal skills



necessary for success in healthcare settings. USAHS emphasizes the importance of interprofessional collaboration, preparing graduates to work alongside other healthcare providers to achieve the best outcomes for patients.



Meeting the Growing Demand for Physical Therapists



As healthcare services expand and the need for rehabilitative care continues to rise, the demand for physical therapists has never been greater. USAHS is dedicated to addressing this need by training the next generation of physical therapists to provide essential care to patients across a wide range of clinical settings. Graduates of the DPT program are well-positioned to pursue rewarding careers in hospitals, private practices, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare environments.



