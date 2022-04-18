BANGKOK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasin School of Management and SCG Chemicals (SCGC) are seeking university students with sustainable startup ideas and business plans to compete in the SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin 2022 – Global Competition. Undergraduate and postgraduate students from universities around the world are invited to apply to compete and pitch their innovative new business plans that meet social and sustainable development goals.



University students invited to apply to compete in the SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin 2022 – Global Competition

The winners of the Global Competition will receive trophies and cash prizes worth $57,500 (approximately THB 2 million). Participants will also have opportunities to make connections with other university teams, mentors, judges, and alumni business leaders from the Sasin community.

The SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin serves as an ideal, competitive platform for undergraduate and graduate students from universities in Thailand, the region, and around the world to present their startup business plans in English, get immediate feedback and advice from our experienced judges and mentors, and prepare for the future growth of their business. The competition has been running for 20 consecutive years, making it the longest-running student startup competition in Asia. The SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin is globally recognized as one of the pioneers of student startup competitions.

Undergraduates and postgraduate students from any degree program are invited to submit their applications to the Global Competition from now until May 20, 2022. The semi-final and final rounds are scheduled for July 8 – 10, 2022 at Sasin School of Management in Bangkok. Applications can be submitted at https://submit.link/QY

For more information please visit https://bbc.sasin.edu/2022/ or Facebook page: bangkokbusinesschallenge