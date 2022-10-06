University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to visit Vietnam

Opportunity for Vietnamese students to discover Australia's number one young university[i]

SYDNEY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students interested in learning more about opportunities at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are warmly invited to attend two informative events here in Vietnam. UTS is preparing Open Days in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with presentations from faculty, alumni, and staff.



University of Technology Sydney campus

The Open Days are a rare opportunity to experience the university and talk with academics and alumni without leaving Vietnam. They will include free sessions for students and their families covering study programs, student life in Sydney Australia, accommodation, tuition fees, scholarships, and career opportunities in Australia and around the world for UTS graduates.

Learn more about student life in Australia

Activities on the day will include:

Presentations, career workshops, and mock classes with UTS academics

Information booths where visitors can consult with faculty members and explore pathway options with UTS College

Exclusive support and rewards offered by UTS and partners in Vietnam

Opportunities to meet representatives from Australia's Trade and Investment Development Authority

UTS staff and alumni available for questions

Why students choose UTS

A degree from UTS prepares graduates for the real world. Major projects, group work, simulations and industry case studies are a core component of each degree. This real-world focus is the result of close ties with industry – industry partners help the university to shape cutting-edge course content. Students graduate ready to deliver real solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Generous scholarship program

With up to A$12 million awarded to international students each year, UTS offers one of the most generous scholarship programs in Australia. Financial support ranges from academic excellence awards to full-award scholarships, helping international students to thrive at UTS.

Career support for international students

Because studying in Australia presents challenges and opportunities for international students, UTS offers a range of services to help them develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed at university and beyond. Created with input from industry, graduate recruiters, and faculty experts, these programs, events, and resources are relevant, with an emphasis on 'real world' employability.

Event details, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

UTS Open Day Hanoi:

1.30-5.30pm, Saturday 22 October

Hilton Hanoi Opera

1 Le Thanh Tong

Phan Chu Trinh Ward

Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Register at https://bit.ly/3M8CVI5

UTS Open Day Ho Chi Minh City:

8.30am-12.00pm, Sunday 23 October

Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon

253 Nguyen Van Troi Ho Chi Minh City

Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh 10

Register at https://bit.ly/3rvcbIl

About UTS and UTS College

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading university of technology with global impact and among the top 150 universities in the world. With more than 340 diverse programs for study and research, UTS prepares students for the challenges of today and tomorrow through its future-focused and industry-connected approach to learning. Its location in Sydney's innovation precinct, Tech Central, places it in the heart of Australia's tech economy – where creativity meets technology.

Students often begin their UTS experience with UTS College, the pathway to UTS, which offers English Language programs, Diploma courses (undergraduate pathways in Business, Communications, Design & Architecture, Engineering, IT and Science) and a Pre-Master's Program.