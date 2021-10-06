Unleash Your Curiosity: W Hotels Collaborates with LUXE City Guides to Uncover the Hottest Hangouts, Must Eats and Must Do Lists across Asia Pacific

Exclusive Travel Guides Offer Insider Intel On What's New/Next In Design, Music, Fashion And Wellness In Nine W Hotels Destinations

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are no strangers when you travel, only friends you haven't met yet. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, today announced an exciting collaboration with LUXE City Guides – to curate a series of print and digital travel guides packed with insider information for W Hotels guests in nine W Hotels destinations including Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Osaka, Shanghai, Singapore, Suzhou and Xi'an. The look of the W Hotels LUXE City Guide is influenced by Spring/Summer 2022 trends, with fabulous, eye-catching colours and layouts brimming with the know-how of a savvy local pal.



W Hotels LUXE City Guide: UNLEASH YOUR CURIOSITY

"The W brand's mission has always been to fuel our guests' lust for life by providing them with access to the latest trends and immersive experiences unique to each city, and the W Hotels LUXE City Guide is the latest example of what we do," said Jennie Toh, Vice President Brand Marketing and Management, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "As everyone gets ready to jetset once again, the guide will be the perfect resource for new/next discoveries for those waiting to rediscover the joy of travel."

The W Hotel LUXE City Guide provides a plethora of quick, to-the-point travel tips in a 24-hour timeline format, including where to go, what to see and which eateries are not to be missed in each destination. The guide taps into the W brand's DNA by inspiring guests to connect with each city and culture through the approaches of great music, design, fashion and FUEL – the brand's unique take on wellness. By directing visitors to the best spots for interesting art, delectable eats and local fun, the guide empowers guests to make the most out of every trip.

Discovering Xi'an's Other Underground Scene

The bold and bright W Xi'an tantalizes with step-out balconies offering fantastic panoramas of the historic city, welcoming guests with inspired culinary offerings at its three dining spots, as well as bespoke cocktail selections at its signature WOOBAR. The LUXE guide's advice for 24 hours in Xi'an starts with grabbing street snacks for breakfast and a scenic bike ride around the city walls, whizzing past Xi'an old and new. A Shaanxi cuisine lunch is recommended behind the local market in a casual alfresco courtyard, while the evening is dedicated to cocktails and beers in underground-style speakeasies and local taprooms, or a refreshing soak and scrub at a classic local bathhouse.

Detox And Retox In Osaka

W Osaka blends Japan's cultural heritage with bold contemporary designs in an atmosphere of playful chic and seamless luxury, immersing guests in extraordinary social and culinary experiences. A day in Osaka can begin with an onsen hot spring experience in the morning, followed by a visit to a local indie art gallery and people-watching at Orange Street, lined with boutiques and cafés. Night owls can sample chicken sashimi at Osaka's only Michelin-starred yakitori joint, or party the night away at the city's clubs and nightspots which are open till 5:00 AM.

On The Go In Melbourne

Holding the back-lane entrance keys to what's new/next in the city CBD and taking its design cues from the streets of Australia's cultural capital, W Melbourne is a playground where the early risers to the late-night revellers can mingle. In Melbourne, guests are encouraged to take a bicycle trek into the Australian outback, cycling along the Yarra River before refueling at an Edwardian-era boathouse showcasing contemporary Australian cuisine. Guests can make a quick stop for a refreshing dip in the pool back at W Melbourne before setting off again to sample the city's fantastic bars, eateries and nightlife in the evening.

"LUXE City Guides are a trusted source for ultra-researched travel and lifestyle information curated by expert teams of locals," said Simon Westcott, CEO and Owner of LUXE City Guides. "The super-charged energy of W Hotels celebrates its guests' endless appetites to discover what's new/next in design, music, fashion and wellness. With the theme of UNLEASH YOUR CURIOSITY, the W Hotels LUXE City Guide sets the scene for next-level travel knowledge, providing valuable destination-insider info through the vibrant lens of W."

Throughout October, pop-up events celebrating the launch of the W Hotels LUXE City Guide will take place in W Hotels across Singapore, Suzhou and Xi'an. The pop-ups will showcase the nine destinations in the guide and feature scrumptious bites and sips that are virtual passports to the fun, charm and magic of each city.

The W Hotels LUXE City Guide is available in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. For more information, guests can connect with the W Insider at any W hotel for a copy of the guide, or access the destination content available at https://www.whotels-asiapacific.com/luxecityguides. Guests are invited to join the conversation on Instagram @whotels @luxecityguides and hashtag #UnleashYourCuriosity #WLuxeCityGuides.

