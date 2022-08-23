Unlimint launches Banking as a Service API Solution

The new product, Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), is a one-stop banking, card issuing and processing solution

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 August 2022 - London-based global fintech Unlimint , has today announced the launch of its Banking as a Service (BaaS) product, Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) , a one-stop payment accounts and card issuing and processing solution. The new offering allows companies globally to launch and embed digital payment products for their customers based in the EEA, UK, and LATAM, and will launch in Singapore in Q12023.Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) is a flexible, white-label solution with software and licenses for a boutique approach. It enables clients to customise and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without the need to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network membership.The BaaS product also offers crypto to fiat conversion and over 150 APIs that enable clients to customise all elements of their programme. In addition to this, UBC provides businesses globally the ability to accelerate their geographic footprints in existing and new market verticals in Europe, UK, and LATAM.High-growth markets, like next-generation banking, and fintechs can unlock borderless accounts and payments with UBC's physical and virtual debit card API solutions. UBC provides an end-to-end offering that can seamlessly integrate banking and payment services via a single account: BaaS, corporate accounts, acquiring, and crypto, all under one roof.Fintech has been growing consistently over the past few years and companies are more aware of how important it is to offer a variety of payment solutions to clients. KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report revealed that fintech investments in 2021 recorded US$210 billion. According to Finastra's Banking as a Service Outlook 2022 report , almost 85 percent of respondents are already implementing or planning to implement BaaS over the next 12 to 18 months.Commenting on the launch of UBC,, said:Hashtag: #Unlimint

About Unlmint

Unlimint is an all-in-one future-focused fintech solution that provides fast-growing, innovative businesses with advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface. The company embraces a wide range of financial solutions to allow companies to expand globally and provide them with a seamless digital finance management experience. Headquartered in London, Unlimint has over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. For further information, please visit: https://www.unlimint.com/



