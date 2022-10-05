Unlock New Level of Detail and Creativity with Xiaomi 12T Series

Xiaomi 12T Series' leading imaging system presents unprecedented smartphone imagery experience

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship smartphones to Hong Kong— Xiaomi 12T Series. Powered by a suite of technological innovations, Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T both feature Xiaomi's latest imaging system for those seeking enhanced performance and creative ways to produce content.



Newly launched Xiaomi 12T series

Flagship imaging systems offer images with rich details

Both Xiaomi 12T Series flagships feature pro-grade cameras that offer users an exceptional smartphone photography experience. Featuring a pro-grade 200MP imaging system backed by ground-breaking hardware and Xiaomi's own advanced AI algorithms, Xiaomi 12T Pro delivers superb imagery with high clarity, strong night photography, and quick focusing. These together with a variety of other optimizations allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus.

The camera also features in-sensor 2x zoom that can utilize the capabilities of the large 1/1.22" sensor size to take ideal portraits. With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps users intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12T implements a triple camera array: a 108MP pro-grade primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. Powerful low-light capabilities deliver crisp and bright pictures even in challenging situations.

Mega performance to power ultimate experience

Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with the best Snapdragon processor with leading 4nm TSMC manufacturing process, which significantly enhances the performance of CPU and GPU by 16.7% and 11% respectively compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and reduces power consumption of each by 33% and 30%.[1] Equipped with a heat dissipation system comprised of a vapor chamber 65% larger with 125% higher thermal material coverage than Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro also provides smooth user experience and great power efficiency without worrying about overheating.

Xiaomi 12T is powered by MediaTek's leading chipset—MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra which is built on the 5nm TSMC manufacturing process. The chip is fully upgraded with an all-new GPU structure, increasing performance and power efficiency by up to 30% compared to its predecessor, as well as clock, cache, and storage speeds, leading to a much faster user experience.[1] Whether it's capturing incredible photos and videos, watching movies, or scrolling social media, Xiaomi 12T delivers peak performance across all your favorite moments.

Mega battery to extend your favorite moments

Xiaomi 12T Series offers incredible battery life, even amongst Xiaomi flagships, plus exceptionally fast charging. Both phones have a large 5,000mAh battery and feature 120W HyperCharge. Both can be charged to 100% in as quickly as 19 minutes, and ready for up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time.[2] Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users' day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi's long-lasting battery and super charging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Stunning display meets stunning design

A mega viewing experience is a given with Xiaomi 12T Series' 6.67" CrystalRes AMOLED display. With 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colors, both are perfectly designed to balance clarity, colorful details, and power efficiency. The display is also enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate based on content viewed. Meanwhile, for all users who interact with their phones for pro-longed periods. Finally, Adaptive Reading mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve eye comfort.

Xiaomi 12T Series is accented with iconic premium design element. The curve frosted back ensures reduced fingerprints on the back panel, along with compact in-hand feel. Front and back, top to bottom, this is complete flagship design language offered in 3 stunning colors: Black, Silver, and Blue. Xiaomi 12T Pro is available in 12GB+256GB storage with the recommended retail price at HKD 4,799 and Xiaomi 12T comes in 8GB+256GB with the recommended retail price at HKD 3,999.

Images for Xiaomi 12T Series available here.