Unlock the Secrets to Scaling with New Book, "Billion Dollar Bullseye," by JCRON

Jonathan Cronstedt, popularly known as JCRON, has just released his new book, "Billion Dollar Bullseye: Scale as big as you want, as fast as you want, and exit (if you want) on your terms," available now through JCRON's website, Amazon and other online publishers. The renowned investor, advisor, and entrepreneur has achieved yet another milestone with the release of this book, which is inspired by his remarkable $2 billion valuation journey as the President of Kajabi.

Though he is a successful business leader today, success was not always part of Jonathan's story. From telemarketing in high school to harassing a Lamborghini owner for coaching advice, Jonathan had his mind set on success. He did whatever he could to learn as much as possible about sales and business. In his book, JCRON – who is the former president and now Board Director of Kajabi – sets out to explain how some companies manage to become unicorns while most don't. Packed full of invaluable insights and strategies for scaling businesses, "Billion Dollar Bullseye" presents an actionable roadmap to assist entrepreneurs in growing and scaling, and at the right time, exiting with confidence and in control.

The book "Billion Dollar Bullseye" takes aspiring and seasoned business owners into the mind of JCRON as he reveals in exhaustive detail exactly how Kajabi grew from $6 million in revenue to over $100 million-and ultimately drove the valuation of the company to $2 billion. He unpacks the precise strategies that powered Kajabi's explosive growth and wraps this formula up in an absolute framework of seven key areas. In a world full of self-help, and rags-to-riches stories, the book by JCRON is not just rare but also new, and set on helping more businesses become the 3 in 5 million companies that achieve unicorn status.

JCRON's Bullseye formula stems from a widespread interest in how Kajabi transformed. By writing the book, he changed his answer from "I don't know," to "here's the seven-point, almost-never-fail, double-unicorn strategy we used." In this powerful read, Jonathan reveals that all businesses can be broken down into seven foundational areas – the 7Ps – and proceeds to illustrate how they pave the way for business success. In the book, JCRON emphasizes a center-to-outward approach: from the core foundational inner rings – Purpose, Profit and Product – to building on the amplifying rings - Prestige, Promotion, Persuasion, People.

While most books on the subject of business are largely theoretical in their advice, "Billion Dollar Bullseye" takes a much more practical approach to equip readers with actionable steps from page one. As Jonathan says, "This is not a tale of overnight riches or transformation but of how to take dreams and ideas and catapult them into reality." This breakthrough book and the formula inside make sense of how to hit the bullseye without big promises or shortcuts to the entrepreneur. In the introduction, JCRON writes, "This book is for anyone who wants to grow their business to its maximum potential. This book is about taking your idea – the problem you solve for your customers – and scaling it far beyond your personal lifestyle goals."

"Billion Dollar Bullseye" has garnered high praise from leading figures in the entrepreneurial space and readers who have dubbed the book a treasure trove of wisdom. Richard Koch, author of the bestselling "The 80/20 Principle," hails it as a "Brilliant, innovative, creative, intriguing and faintly disturbing. The product of a first-rate mind." Paul Orfalea, founder of Kinko’s, describes the book as "a roadmap for ambitious entrepreneurs aspiring for business success." JCRON is also described as a brilliant mind, an invaluable friend, and a mentor.

Adding to its prestige, the book's foreword is penned by Kenny Reuter, Kajabi's co-founder and executive chairman. Kenny sets the stage with a very thorough background of how his friendship and business relationship with Jonathan started, leading into Kajabi's explosive 2153% growth in five years.

Billion Dollar Bullseye by JCRON is more than a book; it is a key to scaling businesses to their maximum potential. The Bullseye formula is designed to make sure entrepreneurs stay focused on the business levers that matter most and in the most effective order. With its widespread acclaim and rapidly rising popularity within business circles, this book has all the makings of the next seminal work in scaling businesses.





