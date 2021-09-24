In collaboration with celebrities and experts, the government has launched a series of online literacy upskilling programs.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika), through the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi announced today a continuation to its commitment to digitally transform Indonesia with a series of webinars and workshops in Jakarta, West Papua, and South Sulawesi. The programs start in September, featuring Raditya Dika, Nicholas Saputra, and Dr Muhammad Zain.



Unlocking Digital Value: Indonesian Government Unveils New Programs in West Papua and South Sulawesi

Digital literacy is high on the agenda for Kenkominfo. In partnership with the National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD) Siberkreasi, the Ministry now regularly runs hundreds of free online events, webinars, and training programs at https://event.literasidigital.id/ .

Digital literacy in Indonesia is currently at 70%, which is a comparatively low figure globally. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Indonesia ranks 77th out of 120 countries for digital literacy, measuring Internet readiness, including digital skills and cultural acceptance. This challenge is especially felt in rural areas, where the digital divide is evident.

"Digital technology offers vast opportunities for Indonesians to flourish and thrive. Especially MSMEs, professionals, educational experts and students. However, given the inequality of digital literacy, it is important we do more to equip people with the necessary digital skills to help them optimize the opportunities and internet resources," said Anita Wahid, Vice Chairman of Siberkreasi.

Digital skills to support MSME growth in Sorong

Siberkreasi's "Digital Literacy Week" series, to be held in 10 cities in Indonesia, starting in Sorong, West Papua, on September 23, 2021, is designed to unlock the potential in MSMEs through training and the facilitation of discussions on digital education by renowned experts, Nicholas Saputra, Iwan Setiawan, and Donny B.U, an expert from the Ministry of Communications & Informatics.

Attended by 5,000 participants online, the Digital Literacy Week's first event provided MSMEs in Papua with skills to accelerate digital content and transformation for their business growth.

Harnessing digital transformation for young generation and teachers

At Siberkreasi's "Video Content Classes" in Jakarta, held from 18-26 September 2021, the focus was on content creation. The program features a four-part skill-sharing series with acclaimed Indonesian content creator and entrepreneur Raditya Dika. The tutorials taught attendees how to produce professional videos, impactful content as a career and do good online.

In madrasah's (Islamic schools) in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Siberkreasi also launched workshops and webinars collaborating with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs (MORA), named "Madrasah Makin Cakap Digital."

Attracting over 1,000 participants and teachers, the program addresses digital literacy in teachers and education personnel to create a supportive digital environment among students, school, and home. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has also provided free digital apps and features for teachers, parents, and students at home for this program.

About The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy to elevate the national capability and further the Indonesian people.