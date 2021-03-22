Unlocking Hybrid Cloud Agility Solutions at Digital Transformation Webinar

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach – 22 March 2021 - 2020 proved that the only constant is change — organisations were forced to unlock new levels of investment in transformation in order to adapt, remain resilient and ultimately change the way we work forever.

Perhaps one of the hardest things for businesses was the uncertainty — overnight, technologies that were once 3-5 years away are now commonplace. This alone placed enormous pressure on IT teams tasked to do more with less.

To get to grips with the latest technologies and innovation without breaking the bank, IT News Africa and industry experts alike are set to lead the digital transformation conversation at the Digital Transformation Webinar on 24 March 2021.

Under the theme 'Using Hybrid Cloud Agility to Put your Organization Ahead ', this free webinar will tackle how to take advantage of the cloud. It will impart knowledge on how to build a solid IT environment that allows organizations to navigate difficult global situations, making the right architectural decisions to unlock freedom without sacrificing security and control and "right-size" VMs to minimize resource waste to maximize application performance.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Kumaran Selvarajalu, Senior General Manager at the Payments Banking Association Of South Africa

Dr. Michael Modiba, Cloud Engineer at Standard Bank

Martin Walshaw, Strategic Account Manager at Nutanix

Who Should Attend:

CIO, CMO, Chief Digital Officer, Head of Customer Experience, CTO, Strategy Director, Digital Transformation Manager, CSO, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data Officer





How to participate:

Register for this virtual conference HERE



