Unlocking the true potential of Salesforce Marketing Cloud requires specialised expertise and IVE DDC is raising the bar

In today's dynamic digital marketing landscape, personalised engagement is essential for achieving Customer Experience success. Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a powerful platform which, when leveraged, enables businesses to connect with their target audiences and valued customers.

Unlocking the full potential of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud investment demands a deep understanding of customers and how Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s features can support Marketing in addressing customers’ expectations and challenges. In the pursuit of reaching the right customers, at the right time and through the right channels, IVE DDC, a leading Salesforce Marketing Cloud consultant, offers a suite of specialised services and expertise to support organisations at any stage of their Customer Experience maturity curve.

“As a certified Salesforce partner, the IVE DDC team are experts at leveraging data to personalise every step of each individual customer’s journey by utilising Salesforce Marketing Cloud's key features,” says Dani Mekhaeel, IVE DDC Marketing Automation Practice Lead.

According to IVE DDC, one of Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s core capabilities is giving organisations the ability to orchestrate automated customer journeys across core Customer Experience channels - email, mobile, websites, in-app and social media platforms. When properly implemented in line with an organisation’s personalisation and Customer Experience strategy, Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s Journey Build feature can create unified and uninterrupted experience across Marketing, Sales and Service teams.

Leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud, IVE DDC empowers businesses to create comprehensive 360-degree customer profiles by aggregating data from multiple sources. With this consolidated Single Customer View, businesses can better understand, target and segment specific audiences across the entire customer lifecycle, transforming data into meaningful customer experiences and relationship building touchpoints.

Marketing teams are constantly searching for ways to create efficiencies in their internal go to market operations and ways to use modern MarTech (marketing technology) platform features to drive improved personalisation for customers. Artificial Intelligence shows incredible promise to support both these needs and Salesforce Marketing Cloud continues to introduce new marketing focused AI and predictive intelligence features. IVE DDC are experts in working with Marketing to demystify these technologies, prioritise high impact Customer Experience use cases and enable Marketing through their adoption curve. By pairing customer profiles with these machine learning capabilities, businesses can deliver tailored 1:1 content, ensuring a more engaging and relevant Customer Experience.

By helping clients track and measure campaign and journey performance through robust reporting and predictive analytics, IVE DDC is assisting businesses in gaining valuable insights into their customers, enabling data driven decision making.

IVE DDC also ensures seamless data integration, allowing for the automatic triggering of journeys and messages as customers interact with various departments within the organisation. This results in a unified and consistent customer experience.

With a rich history spanning many decades, IVE DDC is one of the leading Salesforce implementation partners Australia wide. With locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the team is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their objectives. From initial consultation to project completion, IVE DDC guides clients to identify opportunities and bridge gaps in their marketing strategies.

"We understand the transformative power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud," says James Roth, IVE DDC Chief Experience Officer. "Our mission is to equip businesses across Australia with the knowledge and tools needed to maximise their Salesforce Marketing Cloud investments."

To embark on the journey of unlocking the true potential of Salesforce Marketing Cloud, businesses are invited to connect with IVE DDC today.





About Us: Driven by data, IVE DDC provides actionable customer insights and specialist marketing and CCM services. These are then implemented through the creation, production and deployment of targeted personalised communications, across every channel - physical and digital.

