Unmasking and Reducing Burnout Through Trauma-Informed Healing: Paper Crane Wellness Guides People on the Path to Breaking Free from the Masking Trap

Reshaping mental health to help people reclaim themselves.

—

The pressure to conform to neurotypical norms has trapped many people in a cycle of masking, which chips away at their authenticity in favor of fitting in. Paper Crane Wellness, a leading provider of evidence-based trauma therapy and trauma-informed yoga, is helping people chart a new course toward liberation and empowerment.

Characterized by the subconscious suppression of symptoms, those caught in the masking trap engage in compensatory behaviors to blend in with their neurotypical peers. While masking is commonly considered a neurodivergent behavior, especially for people with ADHD and late-diagnosed autism, it is also pervasive in people with mental health issues. Neurodivergence (ND), first embraced by autistic people, refers to people whose brain function differs from what’s typical for most people. Traditionally applied to conditions like Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, and Dyscalculia, the concept is now growing to encompass other experiences such as Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, TBI, and more.

According to Paper Crane Wellness, masking has become the norm in today's dynamic world of digitization, social media, and social pressures. Driven by the desire to be accepted and avoid judgment, people are going to great lengths to conceal their struggles, which has given rise to the trend of people identifying as 'high-functioning' to cover up their mental struggles.

However, masking is a double-edged sword. While it allows people to navigate social situations, it weighs heavier on their mental health and well-being. The constant concealment of their struggles leads to increased stress, anxiety, and depression, leaving the door wide open for the all-too-familiar companion, burnout. At the same time, engaging in compensatory behavior is the main reason many people don't easily realize when those around them suffer because they look 'fine.' In his book, "Unmasking Autism," Dr. Devon Price, a social psychologist, blogger, and author, shares, "Most of us are haunted by the sense there's something 'wrong' or 'missing' in our lives—that we're sacrificing far more of ourselves than other people in order to get by and receiving far less in return."

Dr. Price said, "Refusing to perform neurotypically is a revolutionary act of disability justice. It's also a radical act of self-love." Psychologist, author, and meditation teacher Tara Brach Ph.D. said: "We may want to love other people without holding back, to feel authentic, to breathe in the beauty around us, to dance and sing. Yet, each day, we listen to inner voices that keep our life small. Pain is not wrong. Reacting to pain as wrong initiates the trance of unworthiness."

Drawing from the revolutionary insights of Dr. Price and Tara, Paper Crane Wellness is on a mission to help people unmask. Through evidence-based therapies such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR), trauma-informed yoga, motivational interviewing, and prolonged exposure therapy, Rebekah Tozer provides people with the tools, resources, support, and counseling they need to embark on their journey of liberation and authenticity.

Part of mental health healing involves empowering people to speak openly about their feelings and struggles. Therefore, Paper Crane Wellness destigmatizes mental health to help clients overcome whatever shame and reservations they carry. Rebekah utilizes a personalized approach to help people fully embrace the slow process of uncovering and reconnecting with stifled passions. With each step, Paper Crane Wellness teaches people how to set healthy boundaries with themselves and others, allowing free and easy expression of their needs.

Beyond guiding people through unmasking, Paper Crane Wellness is diving deeper into masking, highlighting the types and signs of masking. By providing this information, the mental health service provider helps people identify when they are masking, which makes it easier to unlearn the behavior. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by neurodivergent individuals and those struggling mentally, Paper Crane Wellness fosters a safe and nurturing environment to help people feel safe unmasking and less burned out.

As demand for virtual-first services in an increasingly digitized world grows, Paper Crane Wellness recognizes the importance of offering a sanctuary for those seeking a diversified approach to unmasking. From in-home to in-nature and telehealth, Paper Crane Wellness paves the way for a collaborative healing journey. Rebekah explains that by first assessing clients' needs across biological, psychological, and social contexts, Paper Crane Wellness develops individualized treatment plans and a roadmap to a future where people embrace life on their terms.

Discover the power of evidence-based, trauma-informed healing therapies in unmasking with Paper Crane Wellness.



