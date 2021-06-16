UNNC student was admitted by Tongji Department of Architecture with the first grade in the postgraduate entrance examination of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Areas

NINGBO, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, we learned that Fang Kang-wen, a senior student from the BEng Architectural Environment Engineering of the University of Nottingham Ningbo China, has been admitted to the Department of Architecture of Tongji University with the top score in the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Postgraduate Entrance Examination.

Fang Kang-wen said he was surprised and delighted to be accepted into one of the most prestigious architecture schools in the mainland China. "To my surprise, I didn't think I could take the exam the first time and come out on top." Delightedly, he did not live up to the four years of undergraduate period. With excellent strength and in-depth thinking, Fang Kang-wen is able to continue to pursue their dreams.

Graduation project is "Vegetarian Library"

Fang Kang-wen, dressed in a casual sports suit, scratched his head in embarrassment and said with a smile, "I'm not an outstanding student! I do design as long as I'm happy, that's enough."

Born into a Taiwanese businessman family, Fang Kang-wen studied in Shanghai with his parents from childhood. After graduating from high school, he chose to apply for the University of Nottingham Ningbo China based on his academic test results.

"At that time, I wanted to apply for a major where I could use my brain and be creative." "I chose UNNC BEng Architectural Environment Engineering by fate, and the more I learned, the more I liked it," Fang said. "Design is a very subjective thing, everyone has their own aesthetic. My criterion is that the building I design should first of all be a work that I do my best to make myself happy."

Fang Kang-wen's graduation project, a "vegetarian library", is an answer to his four years of study. With this conceptual design, Fang Kang-wen hopes to introduce people to the vegetarian culture of different countries, learn how to cook delicious vegetables, and guide people to live a healthy life and experience a sustainable environment. "In this building I designed, people can not only cook their food, but I also designed a large space for growing fresh vegetables. So it's a self-sufficient, environmentally friendly and sustainable building."

Plan to launch a career in the mainland China

Fang remembers that in the summer of his junior year, when many of his classmates were busy applying for postgraduate abroad, he had made up his mind to pursue a master's degree in the mainland China.

"I think I have experienced a truly international education in the past four years, so my first choice is to study in a mainland university. And I hope to work in the mainland China in the future." He said.

In Fang Kang-wen's opinion, what he benefited most from his study at UNNC was a whole set of thinking and logic of the whole process architecture." It's not about taking a piece of land, forming a function, and just doing architecture. It's about understanding the site, understanding the people who use it, understanding the functionality of the future." This point, he gave full integration in Tongji University postgraduate written examination and interview of quick test and explanation.

Fang Kang-wen also deeply appreciated the open academic thinking and atmosphere of UNNC. "I have three academic tutors because every year the practical class is our most important course. I received different logics and methods from different teachers. Then I decide for myself which approach is better in a given situation. It's a very open academic atmosphere. I think it's important to have your own judgment in whatever you do and not follow what others say."

With solid professional skills, independent critical thinking ability and fluent English, Fang Kang-wen talked about the design he had completed in the written test in the interview, which won the unanimous praise of the examiners.

In his spare time, Fang Kang-wen is a very active person. He once participated in AIESEC, a student organization. He worked as an intern in the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office in UNNC, and assisted in the activity planning and organization of AIESEC. "Many students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are not as active as me, and many of them come to Ningbo for the first time. I think the HMT Students Association is a good platform for us to get together and overcome our differences and get to know each other better."

As he prepares to bid farewell to his Alma mater, Fang Kang-wen says 199 Taikang East Road is the starting point of his dream. "In UNNC, I have made good friends who are open and honest, and made friends with interesting and wise scholars and elders. I think it was a rewarding trip with every bit of hands-on experience."