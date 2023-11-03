Unprecedented AI App Release In 2023 For Seamless Content And Blog Generation

Brandon Hays has announced the launch of Wordform AI, a new blogging app designed to simplify site creation using generative AI technology.

Now available with quarterly and annual pricing packages, Wordform AI combines years of SEO and web design research with innovative AI technology. In a similar way to ChatGPT, it can create content for any niche based on user prompts - but rather than being engineered as a chatbot, it has been built exclusively for SEO-optimized content creation.

The AI-Driven App of the Year for Seamless Content and Blog Generation

Brandon Hays explains that historically when an entrepreneur has wanted to build a niche website, they have had to create it themselves or otherwise hire a web designer, which can be prohibitively expensive. There are also challenges with lead generation because it can take months to gain traction on Google through manual blog creation. The newly released Wordform AI simplifies site creation but also reduces costs for businesses that would normally seek to outsource content to freelance writers.

Whereas a mid-level freelance blogger may charge up to $100 per post according to Creative Side Marketing, Wordform AI creates 50 blog posts per month at a much lower price point. Users can either create entire blog posts from scratch or use the AI to generate draft content that can be edited as needed.

The Wordform AI software seamlessly integrates with WordPress, allowing users to go from a barebones website to one filled with customized, high-quality content quickly. The AI is designed to sound natural, meeting Google's quality guidelines without the risk of duplicate content penalties.

Extensive step-by-step training is included with Wordform AI, providing users with the knowledge needed to leverage the software for rapid site-building. Entrepreneurs can establish an authoritative site and solidify thought leadership in their niche.

Brandon notes that Google has confirmed that thoughtfully edited AI content will not be penalized in search rankings. As long as finished pieces meet internal quality guidelines, Google sees AI as a supplemental tool, not a violation. With Wordform AI, users can feel confident scaling content without jeopardizing search performance.

A spokesperson states: "The power of AI is at your fingertips. It's just wash, rinse, and repeat and you can create dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of pieces of unique content for your blog."

Interested parties can learn more at https://wordform.ai/

