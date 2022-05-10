Unprecedented miracle of resolving Blood Shortage crisis from COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the start of blood donation, '18478' people participated for 2 weeks. The blood donation of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which began with the goal of solving the blood shortage in Korea, has achieved an unprecedented miracle. This is more than 3 times the average daily use of blood in all medical institutions in Korea. This blood donation helped solve the national problem of blood supply and demand to the shortage that continued since the beginning of this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The amount of blood in Korea which had been held for only 3 days exceeded the appropriate amount for 5 days and soared to 5.9 days.



The blood donation of Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony (Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Chairman Lee Man-hee), which donated blood for two weeks from the 18th of last month to the 1st of this month, completed the group donation of 18478 saints, well above the original estimate number of people. The total number of people who participated in the group donation was 27026.

According to the Blood Management of Korean Red Cross, Shincheonji is the only case in which so many people donated blood in a short period of 14 days. This blood donation is equivalent to 3.5 days of blood reserves. The blood reserve of 1 day is the average amount of blood used per day by medical institutions across the country, requiring 5029 units per day. The voluntary blood donation by the saints of Shincheonji Church of Jesus helped resolve the national blood supply shortage that has continued since the beginning of this year. On 1st, when Shincheonji Church of Jesus completed the blood donation, the amount of blood in Korea soared to the amount of 5.9 days which is a crisis is lifted.

Considering the occurrence of 40% of unqualified people on average, Shincheonji Church of Jesus conducted a Life-sharing Blood Donation Campaign 'Life ON' to the saints as much as possible and encouraged blood donation throughout the nation. As a result, more than 3000 people have already visited the blood donation site on the 18th of last month (the first day of the blood donation) and 2000 people have actually donated blood, reaching the target of 6000 people in just 3 days.

However, the saints voluntarily rushed to the blood donation site after hearing that the national blood shortage has not been resolved yet. In addition, the saints of Shincheonji Church of Jesus and their families who heard the news participated in the blood donation, achieved an unprecedented miracle of 18478 people donating for 2 weeks.

This is in line with a total of 6000 people participating in plasma donations to develop COVID-19 treatments 3 times at the request of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of COVID-19, when there were no vaccines and treatments in 2020. At that time, they gained attention not only in Korea but also abroad because they took care of the national crisis even though they suffered from the aftereffects of COVID-19.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus plans to donate both blood donor cards and blood donation certificates collected through blood donation for 2 weeks to Korean Red Cross on 9th. Shincheonji Church of Jesus let saints who participated in the blood donation choose it, and the donation certificates collected so far are worth 100 million won ($78709.17).