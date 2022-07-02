The UNPROFESSIONAL Competition Awards Ceremony-cum-Media Conference

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards ceremony-cum-media conference of the 2022 UNPROFESSIONAL Competition (the "Competition") was held successfully today at Capital Dynamics' Kuala Lumpur office.

The event started off with a speech from Ms. Tan Mun Lin, Deputy Group CEO of Capital Dynamics, the Organizer and Sponsor of the Competition. Ms Tan lamented that not many Malaysians have seriously thought about the long term and plan for it, as they gradually restore their normal lives after getting hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented floods in Malaysia in the last 2 years. "Hence, Capital Dynamics held the UNPROFESSIONAL Competition to help ordinary Malaysians rebuild their depleted or loss savings. Rebuilding savings is top priority", said Ms Tan.

A total of 6 winners won RM56,500 worth of investment units in the i Capital Asia-Pacific ex-Japan BTB Fund, a regular income unit trust fund managed by Capital Dynamics Australia that invests in dividend paying securities and fixed income bonds across the Asia Pacific ex-Japan region. Capital Dynamics wants to help winners grow their prizes through proper investment that will benefit them for the longer term.

The UNPROFESSIONAL Competition was a global script writing and video creation competition for the ordinary people about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, loss of health and well-being as well as unemployment. It was open to anyone with an inspiring story to share. Participants need not be professional script writers or video makers. All they need was a motivational story and a device to produce the script or video.

Winners of the Competition and their family members and close friends attended the unique and heart-warming event. Ashley Koh Jia Ying, one of the winners, teared up when giving her thank-you note as she was grateful to Capital Dynamics for the chance to share her story that was reminiscent of her late mother. Wong Sien Xian and Tan Kim Khuat, two other winners that were also present at the event, expressed their gratitude to Capital Dynamics for providing a platform for their stories to be heard. Generally, winners recounted the hardships experienced over the last 2 plus years. Fortunately, they have now emerged stronger and more positive. The other three winners of the Competition were Tan Wu Hin, Nor Hafizah Binti Juman, Ian Wong Wen Hui. The UNPROFESSIONAL Competition succeeded in delivering a meaningful and uplifting message.

In line with the theme of the Competition and as part of its corporate social responsibility, Capital Dynamics donated RM7,500.00 cash to the Social Relief Campaign organized by GoCare with the intention of benefiting approximately 70 Orang Asli families in the B40 communities in Malaysia. Ms. Ng Sing Phing, the GoCare Advisor cum CRSM Secretary General was present at the event to receive the donation.



Capital Dynamics donates RM7,500 cash to the Social Relief Campaign organized by GoCare with the intention of benefiting approximately 70 Orang Asli families in the B40 communities in Malaysia.

The public may view the winning video and scripts of the Competition at https://unprofessional.icapital.biz/en/unprofessional/winners/

About Capital Dynamics

Established since 1988, Capital Dynamics is Asia's first global investment house with offices in Sydney, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Capital Dynamics is the first Asian fund manager to obtain the Australian Financial Services License, the first ASEAN fund manager to obtain Hong Kong's retail asset management License, Malaysia's 1st independent investment Adviser and the 1st ASEAN investment firm with an office in Shanghai.

Capital Dynamics manages discretionary accounts for individuals, corporations and institutions as well as manages local and global unit trust funds. Visit www.funds.icapital.biz for more information. The investment advisory service is provided via www.icapital.biz , i-Capital mobile app, and the printed i Capital weekly publication.

Capital Dynamics' philosophy is premised on its 3 "I"s – Independence, Intelligence, Integrity. Finally, what makes Capital Dynamics unique is its eclectic value investing philosophy that was formulated and developed by Tan Teng Boo himself.