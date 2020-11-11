Unruly and LG Electronics to Offer Smart TV Inventory Through Global Partnership Advertisers can access native placements through supply-side platform UnrulyX GlobeNewswire November 10, 2020

LONDON and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Australia and TOKYO , Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video advertising platform Unruly today announced a global partnership with LG Electronics that enables advertisers around the world to access native smart TV ad placements through its supply-side platform (SSP), UnrulyX.



Expanding on the success of LG’s relationship with sister brand Tremor Video in North America, the company can now provide brands with unique reach and uncluttered, highly viewable placements that drive action across all LG Smart TVs and video within the LG Channels app globally.

Almost half (42%) of consumers are spending ‘a lot more time’ watching connected TV (CTV) content since the start of the pandemic, and after viewing an ad, ad-supported CTV users are 52% more likely to buy a product compared to linear TV viewers, according to Unruly research.

Leveraging CTV’s spike in viewership and ability to drive positive consumer behaviors effectively, the partnership gives advertisers access to an engaged viewing audience, native banner and video placements that add value to the customer experience and customizable interactivity with contextual alignment that drive brand objectives.

LG will also utilise Unruly’s self-service platform to manage and optimise its own sold campaigns globally.

“We applaud Unruly’s continued effort to help advertisers reach only the most engaged audiences and offer them the most relevant ad experiences,” said Edward Lee, Head of webOS Ad business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Backed by Unruly’s unique emotional data and custom audiences, we’ll now be able to grow our CTV business on a global scale.”

Protected by industry-leading brand safety and fraud prevention technology, Unruly's unified online video, display and CTV stack streamlines the media buying and selling across screens — driving high-impact, high-performing creative and offering the best value exchange for publishers, brands and consumers.

“We’re excited to partner with LG to grow its CTV advertising globally,” said Ken Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Unruly. “During COVID-19 in particular, it’s more important than ever to help advertisers realise the true value of their ad inventory and maximise yield.”

Unruly’s premium supply side video advertising platform for CTV, online video and display, UnrulyX, is powered by 3,000 direct premium publisher relationships, along with access to the most popular CTV devices and platforms.

About Unruly

Unruly is one of the leading video ad platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, reader-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximise their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop.

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the digital advertising ecosystem, Unruly's innovative tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better. Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309