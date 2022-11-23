UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES Introduces UNS Token to Get Passive Income for Users

New York, NY, Nov 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES, a private company registered in India and Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of its UNS Token, which will help users get passive income from agriculture, education, energy and healthcare sectors.

UNS Token, a Multi-Sector Utility BEP20 Token that enables in connecting real-life utilities to the digital world, is focused on building partnerships with various organizations specifically in essential sectors:

Agriculture through Hydroponic Farming

Education through Online and Offline Coaching

Energies through Solar Energy

Healthcare through Pharma Industry

Crypto through Crypto Exchange

Early investors may have the opportunity to participate in the pre-sale of $UNS tokens before listing on crypto exchanges.

$UNS Token is built on Binance Blockchain and hence. It is a BEP20 UNS Token, a Multisector Utility BEP20 Token that enables in connecting real-life utilities to the digital world. Huge Organic Demand is expected for UNS TOKEN since it will act as a backbone of UNS Exchange on the one hand and it'll also have its projects across the Globe in all the much needed 4 service sectors for mankind.

UNS Features

By directly buying the products from the farmers and by bridging the farmers directly with the buyers of small and large scale, Hydroponic gardening can help with the cultivation of these exotic vegetables while also maintaining crop quality.

UNS focuses to enhance the upcoming generation with great potential to grow, learn and experience. More focus is on enabling every child to extraordinarily understand the science behind wealth making and the curriculum is framed using Professionals with Doctorates in contemporary wealth making discipline.

Firstly, they will establish the UNS Energy Pool. The idea is to join together electrical power producers and consumers and enable them to trade electricity through the Pool. After successful registration, everybody can join the Pool. But in order to actually trade electricity one would need to obtain UNS. UNS will be issued at the UNS token sale as a software and energy license to use the Energy Pool.

UNS with its extensive network is in the process of finding such Experts and Specialists. Once found, they'd be enabled with required freedom given, with right kind of systems in place, to innovatively manufacture/supply in such a way that the aforesaid medicines are available for the general public at lesser or affordable price.

UNS focuses to launch P2P Trading and Spot Trading Platform service to users across the globe. They will take P2P to more developing and underdeveloped countries by focusing on Top 15 countries' Currencies and provide them with a simple fiat on-ramp solution that they deserve.

Tokenomics

ICO price of the token: 0.03 USD

Maximum Supply: 1 Billion

Listing of UNS Tokens in Pancake Swap and UniSwap – Q1 2023

UNS token listing will start with PANCAKESWAP, followed by UNISWAP. Then it will be available in Centralised Exchanges including UNS Exchange and phase 3 onwards as per the road map.

UNS tokens follow a linear vesting pattern where tokens issued during the pre-sale are locked up over a period of 2 years but the initial issue starts from the 9th month. Initial investors also get a 100% token reward as per their initial investment.

ICO Vesting Period is from 6th Jan, 2023 till Oct 5th, 2023.

So ICO tokens will be released at 12.5% per month from Oct 6th, 2023.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/uns_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_unsofficial_

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wjFHg94mAW

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgkR5Guy3kNWSESdD_NfAeg

Media Contact

Media team, UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

Email: info@uns.technology

Website: https://uns.technology/

SOURCE: UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

