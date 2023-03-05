Unstoppable Woman From Connecticut Overcomes Self-Doubt And Inspires Others in Global Best-Selling Book

Deneen Iverson-Kidd shares her story of perseverance, determination, and personal growth in the Number 1 best-selling book "Unstoppable", where she inspires other women to rise and achieve their dreams.

—

Deneen Iverson-Kidd is an unstoppable woman who has overcome self-doubt and is now inspiring others to do the same. Her story, shared in the book Unstoppable, is one of perseverance, determination, and a belief in the power of personal growth. In her own words, "If my part is valuable to just one person-I’d be super excited!" And we know that her story will touch many lives and inspire others to rise up and achieve their dreams.

Deneen's journey to becoming a best-selling author is truly awe-inspiring. When asked how she feels about this achievement, she shared that "It's awesome, amazing and unbelievable! I’ve been wanting to write a children’s book for a while so this is the beginning of many more dreams coming true!" Her positive attitude and relentless pursuit of her dreams is a testament to her unstoppable spirit.

The book, “Unstoppable”, hit “Best Seller” status within hours of its release and achieved the Number 1 spot in 28 categories globally.

Deneen's story in Unstoppable will impact other women in profound ways. As she shared, "My hope is that other women will read my chapter and realize that dreams can come true. They need to know that you can go from being unseen and hiding in your life and business to showing up as who you were meant to be for your family, yourself and your business pursuits. Don’t be afraid to be seen, show others what you have to offer and change their lives in the process as well!" Her message is one of empowerment, and we are certain that many will be inspired to take action in their own lives after reading her chapter.

But Deneen's impact doesn't stop there. She is also partnered with a marketing software company that caters to sole proprietorships, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. With her expertise, she helps business owners go from being unseen to seen, expanding their reach globally. As she shared, "Every day I get to work with existing and aspiring small business owners and entrepreneurs as they hone their marketing and lead generation skills. This is something I thoroughly enjoy!" Her mission is to help others succeed in their businesses, and she does so with passion and dedication.

Her desire to inspire women to become unstoppable is truly admirable. She wants women to know that being unstoppable is not about perfection, but rather about perseverance. "Unstoppable means when going through the many ups and downs in life-keep going and don’t ever give up. Nothing you want has time constraints on it!" Her message is one of resilience and determination, and we are certain that many women will be inspired to adopt this mindset after hearing her story.

And for those who are looking to become unstoppable themselves, Deneen has one simple tip: personal development. "Personal development is crucial! Find out what you want to learn to do for yourself or your business and it will permeate everything you do." By investing in oneself and constantly striving to improve, one can become unstoppable and achieve their wildest dreams.

This is just the beginning for Deneen. Her story of perseverance, dedication and a belief in the power of personal growth is destined to impact thousands of women craving to change their lives and circumstances. Her message of empowerment and resilience, it will inspire countless women to rise up and achieve their dreams. And with her expertise in marketing and lead generation, she continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs expand their reach and succeed in their businesses. We know that her impact will be felt for years to come.

About Us: Deneen Iverson-Kidd is a Best-Selling Author who is partnered with a marketing software company that caters to sole proprietorships, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. With her expertise, she helps business owners go from being unseen to seen, expanding their reach globally.

Contact Info:

Name: Deneen Iverson-Kidd

Email: Send Email

Organization: Deneen Iverson-Kidd

Website: https://allaboutme.now.site/



Release ID: 89091389

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.