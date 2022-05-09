Unveiling 25Hours: A One-of-Its-Kind Private Lifestyle Club for Time-Conscious Individuals

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's ultimate lifestyle program, 25Hours, unveils an invitation-only social club that empowers individuals who value time, to live more, do more, and be more. Through its hyper-personalised approach to memorable experiences and luxury privileges, 25Hours members have unique access to handpicked lifestyle experiences, exclusive travel, dining and shopping privileges, immersive activities, and highly personalised services.

Aiming to be the most holistic and efficient solution of its kind, 25Hours harnesses the power of technology and the warmth of human experts to enable our members to live more extraordinary lives. 25Hours nurtures and builds a close-knit relationship with people by tailoring recommendations to their preferences and lifestyle.

The private club aims to foster a close-knit community of like-minded individuals that are locally rooted and globally connected. Income qualifications will not automatically get members in the door; 25Hours looks out for people with interesting experiences who can add value to the community.

25Hours transcends the boundaries of traditional concierge counterparts. 25Hours offers innovative community building, products, and services that go above and beyond. 25Hours ventures for something greater, being the gateway to experiences people didn't even know they love.

Exclusive brand collaborations and unique opportunities are available especially for 25Hours members, in partnership with a multitude of renowned brands such as Prada. In addition, with the 25Hours rewards system, members can save and earn rewards as they spend.

While 25Hours can't give life more time, it can give the time they have more life.

Making Every Hour Count

25Hours exists as a modern lifestyle solution for time-conscious individuals who aspire to live life to the fullest. Its quality products, services, people, experiences, and entertainment choices empower members to focus their precious time on savouring the best of life.

In adherence to its ethos, new brand partners are lined up every month to maintain a diverse selection of privileges for its members. The 25Hours team meticulously curates, verifies, and quality-checks all experiences, so people don't have to. 25Hours ensures every recommendation is worthy of time.

The digital club's revolutionary recommendation engine adds efficiency and seamlessness to members' lives. Its AI-engine algorithm builds in-depth individual profiles to dynamically personalize each member's 25Hours app experience; the app learns about each user's unique preferences and recommends products and services it already knows they want.

Listed below are some benefits that 25Hours members can look forward to:

Feast, Savour and Be Treated Like Royalty

Members get their pick from an ever-rotating selection of fine dining experiences with exclusive offers not available to the public, including access to hard-to-book Michelin-starred restaurants. For the special, intimate occasions, 25Hours features an impressive list of top-class chefs specialising in various cuisines, ready to create unique one-time menus for private home dining.

Luxury Shopping Made Simple

25Hours partners with well-known fashion brands to give its members exclusive offers and first dibs on latest collections at private invite-only previews. In addition, an extensive range of goods worldwide are available through the 25Hours e-store, paired with the convenience of doorstep delivery. The club's collaborations with highly sought-after markets in Japan ensure that members have liberal access to in-demand groceries, luxury apparel and accessories.

Have a Great Time Anywhere, Everywhere

Members are privy to exclusive travel experiences such as gourmet tours, private after-hours visits to popular tourist attractions, and more. Members also enjoy VIP access to concerts, sports events and international events curated by the 25Hours team. Travel specialists are readily available to customise trips to each member's personal preferences. PCR tests in Singapore are complimentary for fully vaccinated members.

25Hours is an invitation-only lifestyle programme that allows individuals who value time to live more, do more and be more.

