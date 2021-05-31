Unveiling JK5 Data Center Building, DCI Indonesia Sets a Higher Bar for Data Center Industry in Indonesia

Through its newly launched JK5 building, DCI has imported the global standard of operational excellence for the data center ecosystem into Indonesia.

CIBITUNG, Indonesia, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCI) (IDX:DCII) has officially launched its fourth data center building, JK5, in Cibitung, West Java, with a total power capacity of 15MW. With the new building, DCI's power capacity now sits at an astounding 37 MW, making it the leader in Indonesia's data center colocation market, according to a 2020 report by Structure Research.

Aligning with " Making Indonesia 4.0 " , JK5 has been built to support the long-term growth of Indonesia's digital economy with its market value expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2025 . Thus, local data center providers with the best quality and operational excellence must be able to cater to this surging demand as data centers play a crucial role as the backbone in providing infrastructure for Indonesia's growing digital economy.

As a result, DCI plans to build up to 15 data center buildings with a total capacity of 300MW, equipped with internationally certified infrastructure to set a new standard for Indonesia's data center industry.

Advanced Facilities for a Data-Based Future

Since DCI's establishment, the brand's uptime performance has been a testament of its commitment in supplying the best services to customers. DCI has achieved 100% uptime performance for Service Level Agreement (SLA) Operations.

"We managed to achieve this through the implementation of operational and service excellence which is always one step ahead through the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) which avoids incidents that may potentially disrupt IT operations," said Toto Sugiri, CEO of DCI.

Committed to support Indonesia's digital economy

DCI is trusted by international and local companies including three global cloud service providers, 7 e-commerce platforms, including the largest e-commerce platform in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, more than 30 telecommunications service providers, 124 customers from the financial industry (comprising leading banks from the United States, Southeast Asia and Indonesia), and more than 100 customers from other various industries.

Moving forward, DCI is committed to support Indonesia's digital economy infrastructure and will continue to focus on operational excellence, while maintaining international standards to become the best and most reliable data center in South East Asia.

For more information, visit https://dci-indonesia.com/

For photo documentation, visit http://bit.ly/DCIJK5

About DCI Indonesia:

Established in 2011, DCI Indonesia (DCI) is the leading data center provider in Indonesia and the first Tier-IV data center in Southeast Asia. We provide reliable, interconnected, and well-managed cloud and carrier-neutral data center infrastructure services for various local and international customers. Our state-of-the-art campus is located in Cibitung, Bekasi. It is home to four purposely-built data centers with a current capacity of 37MW and a planned total capacity of 300MW.

PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCI) was established as a business enabler by providing reliable and sustainable data center infrastructure services in Indonesia with 100% uptime performance for Service Level Agreement (SLA) Operations. Our cutting edge facility is supported by a robust ecosystem of different industries and platforms, enabling customers to interconnect with each other seamlessly. Located in the prime industry area of MM2100, DCI data center is only 40 kilometers away from Jakarta's central business district. With global operating standards and procedures, on top of state-of-the-art data center equipment, DCI is able to provide maximum availability to customers to access their most mission-critical assets, ranging from financial institutions, more than 30 network service providers, e-commerce, cloud service providers and enterprises. DCI Indonesia has zero history of downtime since the beginning of serving the market. This exceptional performance comes from mentorship from leaders who have more than 25 years of experience in the IT and data center industry. As a growing and ever-improving company, we are also adding more buildings inside our total land of 8.5ha, with a total power capacity up to 300 MW.

