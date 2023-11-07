Unveiling Opulence: De Italia by Aertsen Living's Grand Launch in Jubilee Hills Leaves a Lasting Impression.

—

It was a momentous day for luxury home interiors enthusiasts as Dē Italia, the latest venture by Aertsen Living, unveiled its grand launch in Jubilee Hills on the 28th of October. Grand opening was done by the founders Suresh Nagala, Vinay Addagiri, and Manidhar Anumalla, the event proved to be a spectacular success, with a remarkable turnout of around 1000+ people on the very first day.



The day was marked by an air of excitement and anticipation as luxury furniture aficionados, interior design experts, and curious homeowners gathered to witness the inauguration. The founders themselves took center stage to officially open the doors to Dē Italia's opulent world of furniture.



As the doors of Dē Italia swung open, visitors were greeted by a breathtaking display of premium furniture pieces that seamlessly merged artistry and functionality. The store's ambiance exuded a sense of luxury and sophistication, reflecting the brand's commitment to providing top-tier quality. It was evident that the team had worked diligently to curate an exclusive collection that catered to even the most discerning tastes, be it classic elegance or contemporary design.



The grand launch event was a celebration of craftsmanship and design, featuring interactive displays, demonstrations, and consultations with the founders themselves. Guests had the unique opportunity to gain insights into the design philosophy, sourcing, and manufacturing processes that make Dē Italia stand out in the world of luxury furniture.



The enthusiasm and passion of the founders, who shared their vision with attendees, left a lasting impression on all who were present. Suresh Nagala, the design visionary, emphasized how every piece at Dē Italia embodied opulence and innovation. Vinay Addagiri, responsible for daily operations and marketing, showcased his dedication to delivering excellence and enduring quality, which resonated with the audience. Manidhar Anumalla, who manages material sourcing and the manufacturing unit, revealed the brand's innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury furniture.



The grand launch of Dē Italia marked a significant milestone in the world of luxury home interiors. By providing customers with designer collections at affordable prices, sourcing materials from across the world, and ensuring a seamless blend of artistry and functionality, Dē Italia has redefined the standards of luxury. With its grand unveiling in Jubilee Hills, Dē Italia has made it clear that opulence is not confined to Italy – it's now accessible to all in Hyderabad.



As the days passed since the grand launch, Dē Italia's showroom continued to attract interior design enthusiasts and homeowners, leaving them inspired by the fusion of artistry and functionality in every piece. The store's success on its first day was a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier quality and redefining luxury in the furniture industry.



If you haven't had the opportunity to experience the opulence and innovation of Dē Italia, it's time to make your way to Jubilee Hills and discover a world of luxury that's now at your doorstep.

De Italia is located at 4th Floor, NBK Building, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033.

Contact Info:

Name: Vinay

Email: Send Email

Organization: De Italia

Address: 4th Floor, NBK building, Road no. 36, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad, Telangana-33

Phone: +91 9797973326

Website: https://www.deitalia.in/



Release ID: 89112508

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.