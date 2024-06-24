Unveiling ugee UE16 Drawing Monitor - Embrace the Essence of Colors Enriched

—

On the step of rendering a vibrant world for artistic participants, as well as serving as an upgraded version of UE12, ugee has once again raised the bar with its latest offering, UE16 Drawing Monitor .

With the UE16, one can expect nothing short of perfection. All the sharers dwelling in the artistic community can now enjoy the ample canvas, ultra color display, authentic pencil-on-paper experience and immersive high-efficiency, all at this device with unmatched value. Whether a novice into the artistry or seasoned artist belong to this field, this device is the ultimate companion on the journey of inspiration.

15.4-inch larger space without extra burden

Break away from the stereotype that a bigger display means added bulkiness, UE16 renders the expansive 15.4’’ canvas that weighs only 1.28kg, lighter than the average laptop, yielding expansive space to release creativity in a fancy-free gesture.

143% sRGB ultra color gamut for every stroke

With the capacity up to 143% sRGB color gamut, the UE16 delivers an enriched palette containing 16.7 million colors that stay true to vision, breathing life into images. Every stroke and shade will be represented accurately and vibrantly on screen, allowing for a more immersive experience. From vibrant hues to subtle gradients, the UE16 brings the imagination to life the way one never thought possible.

Pencil-like stylus blessed with 16K-level pressure

While the UE16 isn’t just about the aesthetics, but also performance. This drawing monitor firstly introduces the U-Pencil for all. The slender design ensures a comfort grip, and the EMR technology is meant to be employed without charging anxiety. With its 16K levels of pressure sensitivity, one can enjoy precise control over each stroke to reoccur the intricate details at ease.

Featuring an eraser with pressure and two shortcut keys allowed for customization, one can access these handy tools just around fingertips. Moreover, the shorter recoiling distance and boosted center accuracy escort a creation with no wobbling or rebounding.

Dual set of shortcuts at the fingertip and pen nib

Say goodbye to the keyboard and mouse, and embrace the floating and physical shortcut keys represented by ugee. At the pen nib, there are 16pcs floating shortcuts to be customized, melting those tools all into the workflow. Along with 8 physical shortcuts as well as a scroll wheel, UE16 caters the preference for both tactile feedback and swift actions.

All in all, UE16 has truly outdone itself as a top-notch drawing monitor that combines both substance and performance, sure to impress even the most discerning artists. If one have failed to catch the creative tide of UE12, do not let this vibrant vibe slip away again!

