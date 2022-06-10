UNVEILING UPTOWN SQUARE AS THE RISING STAR OF RIMBAYU

IJM Land sets its next jewel in Bandar Rimbayu to flourish businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IJM Land has proved time and time again to have the touch of the Midas when it comes to developing not only residential homes but also highly-coveted commercial hubs out of nothing. Following the overwhelming response from developments like Starling, Robin, and Uptown @ Rimbayu, Bandar Rimbayu is set for prominence with the launch of Uptown Square.



Uptown Square is set to turn Bandar Rimbayu into a vibrant township

The well-planned placemaking emphasises on high street level vibrancy, consisting of a multi-purpose space and oasis pocket park, providing a wide array of options to utilise the public spaces. That may consist of functioning as a sporting venue for sports like basketball, doubling as a flea/night market, exhibition space or a site for festive celebrations.

As part of Rimbayu Business Hub, Uptown Square has a GDV of RM308 million. There are 119 units in total, with sizes ranging from 3,300 to 7,539 sq ft. The units are divided into two- and three-storey plans, each with a practical layout.

Rimbayu Business Hub aims to feature an assortment of establishments such as food & beverages, hotels & institutions, residential malls, sports centres, showrooms and corporate offices.

With huge potential as a commercial centre and lifestyle hub, the estimated population of 100,000 in the next five years is expected to create a vibrant community and a bustling lifestyle in Bandar Rimbayu, making it a perfect site for investments in the forthcoming years.

"The investors and business owners are not buying the shops alone, but the whole businesses' ecosystem that will enable them to succeed and prosper," said Mr Chai Kian Soon, Senior General Manager of Bandar Rimbayu.

The success of Bandar Rimbayu is apparent with the entry of J&T's Logistic and Distribution Centre, measuring 30 acres with a proposed investment of RM600 million. Furthermore, the proposed hypermarket and 3S Centre will bring in a workforce of 4,000 to Bandar Rimbayu, which will benefit businesses such as flea markets, restaurants, and others in Uptown Square.

The 1,879 acres township with a GDV of RM11 billion has become a local hot spot clamouring with visitors and residents alike. It can be accessed via Lebuhraya Shah Alam (KESAS), Lebuhraya Kemuning – Shah Alam (LKSA), Expressway Lingkaran Tengah (ELITE), the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and the West Coast Expressway (WCE), which will be completed in 2024.