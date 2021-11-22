Upcoming Black Entrepreneurs To Look Out For In 2022

McGee Company Jewelry of North Carolina quickly gained international recognition. The company, founded in North Carolina, draws inspiration from its illustrious past.

McGee Company Jewelry of North Carolina quickly gained international recognition. The company, founded in North Carolina, draws inspiration from its illustrious past. Amazing creations need imagination. Every stumbling blocks the business encountered taught it something. Numerous ups and downs have occurred throughout the firm's existence. However, it is a mountain. The success of McGee Jewelry is solely attributable to their audience and co-founders.

McGee Company Jewelry was founded in 2020 by Terra & Quamane McGee. Both of them create and have a passion for jewelry. As a result, they established a company producing unique jewelry.

Quamane McGee

Quamane McGee was raised on a farm outside Waynesboro, Georgia where his maternal grandparents were farmers. As a result, he and his siblings had a busy upbringing helping out on the farm. Dominick McGee and Marquel Sello, his siblings, are also well-known. Dominick McGee is a credit expert and a politician. Marquel Sello is a well-known oil businessman. Quamane had an early interest in jewelry and design as a result of his paternal grandparents' involvement.

He'd always wished to own a jewelry store. As a result, his incredible jewelry selection makes sense. With a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in business administration from Boston University.

Terra McGee

Terra McGee was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia. Her senior year of high school was spent at Westside High School. She enrolled at Augusta University for a bachelor’s program of Cell and Molecular Biology with the intention of going to dental school. She changed her mind about dentistry but continued her program, when her interest in fashion evolved, the pair founded a jewelry company. When she discovered that many nail salons had closed in preparation for the 2020 pandemic, she founded SunKissed Nails to ensure everyone's safety while giving options to still have your nails done.

McGee Company Jewelry

Quamane and Terra are endearingly humorous and inventive. Their knowledge of contemporary design is unsurpassed. Additionally, the firm acts as a record and stereotype breaker. Their new jewelry collection has exquisite designs. They are both delighted with their accomplishments and future aspirations.

The McGee Company Jewelry has an extensive collection of fine jewelry. Jewelry that is both beautiful and affordable. McGee Company Jewelry has a wide variety of items, including rope chains, box chains engagement rings, wedding bands, and men's jewelry.

Release ID: 89053975