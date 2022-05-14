Upcoming Black Entrepreneurs To Look Out For In 2023

—

McGee Company Jewelry of North Carolina became known all over the world very quickly. The company, which was started in North Carolina, gets ideas from its long history. Amazing things need creativity. The business learned something from every problem it ran into. Throughout the company's history, there have been many ups and downs. It is, however, a mountain. McGee Jewelry has only been successful because of its customers and co-founders.

Terra and Quamane McGee opened the McGee Company Jewelry store in 2020. They both love making jewelry and are good at it. So, they started a business that makes one-of-a-kind jewelry.

Quamane McGee

Quamane McGee grew up on a farm near Waynesboro, Georgia, where his mother's parents worked. So, he and his siblings had to help out on the farm when they were young. His brothers and sisters, Dominick McGee and Marquel Sello, are also well-known. Dominick McGee is in politics and knows a lot about credit. Oil businessman Marquel Sello is well-known. Because Quamane's paternal grandparents were involved in jewelry, chains, and design, he became interested in those things at a young age.

He had always wanted to run his own jewelry store. So, it makes sense that he has an amazing collection of jewelry. With a Bachelor of Business Administration from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration from the same school.

Terra McGee

Terra McGee was born and grew up in the Georgia city of Augusta. She went to Westside High School for her last year of high school. She signed up for a bachelor's program in Cell and Molecular Biology at Augusta University with the plan of going to dental school. She changed her mind about being a dentist, but she kept going to school. When her interest in fashion grew, she and her friend started a jewelry business. When she found out that many nail salons had closed in preparation for the pandemic in 2020, she started SunKissed Nails to make sure everyone was safe and give people options for getting their nails done.

Jewelry by the McGee Company

Quamane and Terra are funny and creative in a cute way. No one knows more about modern design than them. The company also breaks records and breaks down stereotypes. The designs in their new line of jewelry are beautiful. They are both happy with what they have done and what they hope to do in the future.

The McGee Company Jewelry has a large number of beautiful pieces. Beautiful jewelry that won't break the bank. McGee Company Jewelry has a lot of different things, like rope chains, box chains, engagement rings, wedding bands, and jewelry for men.

