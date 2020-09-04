UPDATE - AAT Selects CargoChain for Supply Chain Visibility Australian Amalgamated Terminals delivers innovative solutions that boost operating efficiency across the automotive supply chain GlobeNewswire September 03, 2020

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CargoChain, Inc, supplier of the market’s leading cargo visibility and information sharing platform, announced that Australian Amalgamated Terminal (AAT) has selected CargoChain to serve as their innovation platform for information sharing services and transparency. AAT is Australia’s largest motor vehicle terminal operator and its innovation program continues to focus on driving efficiency to meet the growing demand of imported vehicles, which exceeded 500,000 last year.

“The Australian automobile market is vital to our national economy. It is our job to identify opportunities to improve the automotive supply chain through innovation and development that introduce efficiencies and incorporate Australia’s strict import and biosecurity processes that are in place to safeguard our national interests,” said Vincent Macheda, General Manager at AAT. “We understand the need to innovate, particularly with respect to visibility and coordination among trading partners and government agencies. CargoChain’s open, API-based platform provides us with the ability to build custom applications that fit our business, meet our obligations and get our trading partners on board quickly,” Vincent, said.

CargoChain CEO, Jonathan Colehower commented, “We are excited to welcome AAT as a customer. AAT’s drive for innovation complements CargoChain’s vision for supply chain visibility. We look forward to working with Vincent and his organization as they continue to develop on the CargoChain Platform."

AAT currently has three applications operating on the CargoChain platform to streamline management of various biosecurity processes. The applications have been developed to enhance workflow management between its supply chain partners, including brokers, government agencies, resource planners, and service contractors. Through tighter coordination and better visibility, AAT will improve its operating efficiency, enhance its biosecurity capability, and expand its capacity to meet market demand.

About CargoChain, Inc. CargoChain, Inc is transforming the way people share information. Its technology is revolutionizing traditional, one-to-one collaboration with its API-based platform with native blockchain capabilities. CargoChain is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Christchurch, New Zealand and Geneva, Switzerland.

